Chicago voters celebrate Lori Lightfoot's ousting in mayoral race: 'Woke agenda is not working'

Chicago voters overwhelming rejected Mayor Lori Lightfoot's agenda for the Windy City by ousting her in Tuesday night's mayoral election, with many critics citing crime as a key sticking point to her departure.

Resident Diana Dejacimo was robbed at gunpoint back in December, and she said after the horrifying ordeal she experienced, she did not know one single person who voted for Lightfoot as violence continues to unravel in city streets.

"I believe that people have just had enough," Dejacimo said during "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday. "My message has been go out and change. Regime change is the only way we're going to fix this, and I think this was a loud and clear message that this woke agenda is not working for Chicago."

During Lightfoot's tenure, murders spiked to the highest levels in 25 years, surpassing other urban cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

And while the city has battled the historic surge in violence, the police department also faced unprecedented staffing shortages.

The crime surge was a notable voting motivator for Dejacimo specifically, who endured a "terrifying" robbery, all caught on surveillance video in broad daylight in the ritzy neighborhood of Lincoln Park.

"I do not know a single person who voted for Lightfoot, especially after I got mugged in… one of the nicest neighborhoods in the city," Dejacimo said. "And people were looking at this happening at 11 o'clock in the morning, and they're voting. Something has to change."

The Chicago mayoral race is headed for a runoff election since no candidate received the 50% voting threshold.

But Lightfoot will not be on the ballot this time.

She came in third place securing just over 17% of the vote.

Chicago Public Schools CEO and city budget director Paul Vallas secured the highest percentage, coming in at 33.8% of the vote.

Member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Brandon Johnson trailed Vallas' lead with 20.3% of the vote. As a result, Vallas and Johnson will go head-to-head in the April 4 runoff election.

"We have two very different approaches now of the two guys that are having the runoff," Dejacimo said. "One is very much police protection and support the police and the other one is more of a defund the police and self rule. So we'll see how it turns out, but I'm glad the city spoke out and said no more Lori Lightfoot."

Vallas branded his candidacy as pro-law enforcement in recent months, condemning the surge in crime under Lightfoot's leadership.

Johnson, on the other hand, was endorsed by progressive groups including the Chicago Teachers Union, and is largely seen as the far-left candidate.

Chicago business owner Sam Sanchez noted the economic impact the city's crime wave has had on small businesses, suggesting a reversal of the violent trend will entice additional investment.

"We're looking for businesses to come back," Sanchez told Todd Piro on Wednesday. "We're headed in the right direction… the idea of coming to the city and being afraid should not be the reason you don't come in."

"We definitely have to address the prosecution and accountability of the crime," he continued.