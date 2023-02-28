Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago ousts embattled Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as race heads to runoff without her

No Chicago mayoral candidate was able to reach the 50% vote threshold to be elected and a runoff is set for April 4

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has lost her bid for re-election as the race heads to runoff without her after no candidate reached the required 50% vote threshold to be elected.

Lightfoot faced challenges from eight other candidates in the race, including Chicago Public Schools CEO and city budget director Paul Vallas, who held a significant double-digit lead in the polls ahead of Election Day.

Leading up to the election, Lightfoot also narrowly trailed Brandon Johnson, a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, by two points, and was in a dead heat with Democratic Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia who represents Illinois's 4th Congressional District. 

Vallas received enough votes to head to the runoff and will face Brandon Johnson on April 4.

LORI LIGHTFOOT SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING VOTERS OPPOSE HER BECAUSE SHE'S A BLACK WOMAN IN POWER: HER ‘TIME IS UP’

Crime was seen as the central theme of the race and the city's soaring crime rate served as the backdrop to Lightfoot's dismal approval rating, according to one poll

She also faced sharp criticism for her less than cordial relationship with law enforcement throughout her tenure, which saw a drastic reduction in police officer headcount to coincide with the rise in crime.

During her time in office, homicides in Chicago rose to their highest number in 25 years in 2021, according to police department records, outpacing New York City and Los Angeles.

Chicago's mayoral candidates will vie for the seat on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Chicago's mayoral candidates will vie for the seat on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Fox & Friends First/Screengrab)

Lightfoot frequently touted Chicago as a "safe" city and defended her record handling the issue, including touting a "multitiered strategy" to curb gang and gun crimes last August.

Vallas portrayed himself as the law and order candidate, and received support Chicago's police unions. He was also a sharp critic of Lightfoot's handling of crime.

LORI LIGHTFOOT ACCUSED OF IGNORING ‘SOCIAL CONTRACT’ WITH POLICE BY LOWBALLING COVID DISABILITY BENEFITS

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during the 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during the 2022 Lollapalooza day one at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Chicago law allows for mail-in ballots received after election day to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Feb. 28 and received by Mar. 14.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

