Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint vents frustration with crime crisis: 'We feel completely defenseless'

A 70-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking her dog in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood expressed frustration Friday over the city's crime crisis after the "terrifying" ordeal.

Diana Dejacimo opened up on "America Reports" on the robbery and her recovery after the North Side encounter was caught on surveillance video.

"I'm doing OK. I have great family and friends surrounding me and taking really good care of me as is my dog, who doesn't want to leave my side right now. But it was pretty terrifying," she said.

After parking her car in the neighborhood, Dejacimo decided to walk her dog when a car pulled up beside her. A man got out pointing a gun at her and demanding she give him her purse.

"Clearly these guys were watching. He jumped out of the car, stuck the gun in my face, and he said, ‘Give me your purse.’ And I was so stunned. I didn't even react at first," Dejacimo told host Sandra Smith.

"My dog walked around me, and then he put the gun in the dog's face and said, 'Give me your purse or I'll kill you and the dog.' And I'm like, ‘Just take it, just take it.’ And then I just kind of stood there and waited for him to leave."

The suspect rifled through Dejamico's purse until he found the keys to her vehicle which was parked down the street. Dejamico explained he took the keys, threw the purse down and drove away with her car.

Police say the attack occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gun violence and crime have skyrocketed in the Windy City under the leadership of Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In 2021, homicides rose to their highest numbers in 25 years, according to police records. Last weekend alone saw 17 shooting incidents and 20 shooting victims. Police said at least six people were murdered.

When asked about crime in her city, Dejacimo said, "People are afraid. I mean, we feel completely defenseless."

"The city doesn't defend the police," she added. "The police can't defend us and we're not allowed to defend ourselves. So it's kind of a hopeless feeling that nothing is going to happen to change it."

Lightfoot has continually defended her record on crime as she seeks reelection.

Longtime Chicago residents like Dejacimo, however, have had enough.

"I just changed my address to Wisconsin," she told Smith.

"It's really sad because it's a beautiful city. And Lincoln Park is just a stunning neighborhood, beautiful homes, really involved neighbors, great people. And for this to be happening in their front yard is just horrific."