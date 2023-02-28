Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago mayoral election: Polls open as Lightfoot faces 8 challengers, with crime top of mind

With crime soaring under Mayor Lori Lightfoot, public safety a top concern in Chicago mayoral election

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot facing tough re-election bid as crime soars Video

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot facing tough re-election bid as crime soars

Project H.O.O.D. founder Pastor Corey Brooks joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the crime surge under Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she seeks re-election. 

Voting in the closely watched Chicago mayoral race began Tuesday in an election that could make incumbent Lori Lightfoot the city's first one-term mayor since 1983.

Lightfoot is running against eight challengers in the mayoral election that will determine the future leadership of the U.S.'s third-largest city.

LIGHTFOOT'S RE-ELECTION BID IN JEOPARDY AS CHICAGO MAYORAL CHALLENGERS SEE SURGE IN SUPPORT: POLL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, and her spouse Amy Eshleman wave to supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, and her spouse Amy Eshleman wave to supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lightfoot's most intense competition comes from three Democratic candidates who are positioning themselves as explicit alternatives to the mayor's style of leadership.

Candidate Paul Vallas is a former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and budget director for the city.

Vallas has attempted to position himself as a law-and-order candidate, touting the support of Chicago police unions and admonishing the spike in crime seen under Lightfoot.

‘PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE’: LIGHTFOOT’S RECORD ON CRIME AT THE FOREFRONT OF CHICAGO MAYORAL ELECTION

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Another Chicago mayoral candidate — Brandon Johnson — currently serves on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, representing the 1st district. 

Last September, the Chicago Teachers Union voted to endorse Johnson and encouraged him to get in the race. He was also endorsed by the progressive group United Working Families.

Finally, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who represents Illinois's 4th Congressional District, has also made his way onto the ballot after previously forcing a run-off against former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015.

LORI LIGHTFOOT CLAIMS SHE ‘MISSPOKE’ WHEN TELLING VOTERS WHO DON'T SUPPORT HER NOT TO VOTE

Flanked by other elected officials and representatives from the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia speaks during a news conference on the Near West Side to advocate for the DNC to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention.

Flanked by other elected officials and representatives from the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia speaks during a news conference on the Near West Side to advocate for the DNC to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

In the latest polls, Lightfoot trails Vallas by 19 points and Johnson by two. Jesus Chuy Garcia is also locked in a tight race with Lightfoot.

The controversial Chicago mayor also caught flack for her recent comments dissuading voters from heading to the polls if they were not going to cast their vote for her.

"[Voting for] somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas," she said at a campaign event in Grand Crossing.

Chicago mayoral candidate and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks during a press conference outside of City Hall to explain his proposed agenda if elected mayor on Jan. 24, 2023, in Chicago.

Chicago mayoral candidate and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson speaks during a press conference outside of City Hall to explain his proposed agenda if elected mayor on Jan. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"If you want them controlling your fate and your destiny, then stay home… then don't vote," she added.

Lightfoot later apologized, chalking up the statement up to misspeaking in the heat of a campaign rally.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf, Kyle Morris and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.

