Chicago police sergeant 'baffled' after department launches probe into support for TPUSA chapter

A Chicago police sergeant is speaking out after the police department launched an investigation allegedly over her support for having a Turning Point USA chapter, a conservative group, at a nearby high school.

Chicago Police Department Sergeant Ammie Kessem, who's also the 41st Ward Republican Committeeman in Chicago, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to discuss why she is "baffled" by the move.

CHICAGO POLICE SERGEANT UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ALLEGEDLY SUPPORTING A PROPOSED CONSERVATIVE GROUP

"I'm absolutely baffled by it," Kessem said. "I was doing my job as the 41st Ward Republican committeeman, supporting my constituents, but more importantly, supporting my daughter in her endeavors."

Kessem, whose daughter attends William Howard Taft High School, reiterated the need to expose children to various ideologies in the classroom.

"I got this scathing email from the principal saying that they were disturbed to learn that an organization, they didn't name the organization… did not adhere to the values or the mission of CPS, which again, I'm completely baffled by because it absolutely does adhere to the mission," Kessem explained.

"Turning Point USA, its mission is to teach kids about free markets upholding the Constitution, limited government control, and those are the things that we value in our home and I value as the Republican committeeman," she continued. "We want these kids to have a different point of view."

Kessem posted on Facebook earlier this month voicing her support for the chapter at the high school.

"In a city where Liberal Progressives have continually and unjustifiably attacked the characters of conservatives, including myself and my children, by calling us ‘Nazis’, ‘White Supremacists' and outright ‘racists,' I am certain these students realize that this will almost certainly be scrutinized by the administration at this school which seems to embrace the Marxist views of a substantial amount of the Chicago Teacher’s union members," she wrote.

A spokesperson from the Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News that Kessem is under investigation, although Kessem claims she was not made aware of the probe and only shared her views in her personal capacity.