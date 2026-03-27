Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Chicago

Chicago-area student paper unveils ICE tracker days after illegal migrant charged in Sheridan Gorman's murder

Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina was charged with first-degree murder

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Migrant accused of killing Loyola Chicago student; politicians blamed for failed leadership Video

Migrant accused of killing Loyola Chicago student; politicians blamed for failed leadership

The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses the alleged murder of Loyola Chicago student Sheridan Gorman by an illegal immigrant.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago-area college newspaper announced it has launched an "ICE tracker" just days after an illegal immigrant was charged in the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

The Dominican Star, the paper of Dominican University, located just west of Chicago, revealed Wednesday it is taking a page from The Loyola Phoenix, the paper of Gorman's university that unveiled its own ICE tracker last fall.

"We became inspired by their initiative and decided to create our own addition to service the Dominican University community," the Dominican Star wrote

"After having a meeting with [Loyola Phoenix editor-in-chief Lilli Malone and managing editor Julia Pentasuglio], we gathered more information to make this launch possible." 

CNN, MS NOW AVOID COVERING LOYOLA STUDENT SHERIDAN GORMAN MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN CHICAGO

"These developments have led to us creating our own map with pinned locations where there has been confirmed ICE activity. The ICE Tracker will include areas that are around Dominican and that have a large commuter student population," the paper continued.

Jose Medina-Medina

Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan national, was also arrested for shoplifting and released before the alleged murder, DHS confirmed.  (DHS)

The paper listed several surrounding neighborhoods it intends to monitor and asked its readers to submit reports of ICE activity to its staff, which will update a map with pins.

The Dominican Star did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Sunday that the suspect in Gorman's murder is Jose Medina-Medina, a "Venezuelan criminal illegal alien" who was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration in 2023. 

Medina-Medina was released again one month later after being arrested for shoplifting.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH KILLING LOYOLA STUDENT RELEASED UNDER BIDEN, DHS SAYS

ICE agents in Chicago split with Sheridan Gorman headshot

The student newspaper of Dominician University, a private college in the Chicago area, announced it was launching an ICE tracker just days after the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

CHICAGO ACTIVIST TORCHES DEM CRIME POLICIES AFTER LOYOLA STUDENT'S MURDER: 'HOW MUCH MORE CAN WE TAKE?'

The Loyola Phoenix went viral with a mea culpa after walking back a social media headline that called Medina-Medina an "illegal immigrant."

"On March 23, a post on The Phoenix’s Instagram page carried the following headline: ‘Immigrant Man Charged in Murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS Involved,’" the editor’s note said at the bottom of a report about Gorman's murder.

"That headline didn’t reflect the most important elements in the story, and it was taken down minutes later to prevent any further harm to affected community members." 

Loyola student Sheridan Gorman poses with Loyola's mascot at a game.

Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman poses with the school’s mascot during a campus event in an undated photo. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

Close modal

Continue