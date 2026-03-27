Chicago-area student paper unveils ICE tracker days after illegal migrant charged in Sheridan Gorman's murder

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A Chicago-area college newspaper announced it has launched an "ICE tracker" just days after an illegal immigrant was charged in the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman.

The Dominican Star, the paper of Dominican University, located just west of Chicago, revealed Wednesday it is taking a page from The Loyola Phoenix, the paper of Gorman's university that unveiled its own ICE tracker last fall.

"We became inspired by their initiative and decided to create our own addition to service the Dominican University community," the Dominican Star wrote.

"After having a meeting with [Loyola Phoenix editor-in-chief Lilli Malone and managing editor Julia Pentasuglio], we gathered more information to make this launch possible."

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"These developments have led to us creating our own map with pinned locations where there has been confirmed ICE activity. The ICE Tracker will include areas that are around Dominican and that have a large commuter student population," the paper continued.

The paper listed several surrounding neighborhoods it intends to monitor and asked its readers to submit reports of ICE activity to its staff, which will update a map with pins.

The Dominican Star did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Sunday that the suspect in Gorman's murder is Jose Medina-Medina, a "Venezuelan criminal illegal alien" who was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration in 2023.

Medina-Medina was released again one month later after being arrested for shoplifting.

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The Loyola Phoenix went viral with a mea culpa after walking back a social media headline that called Medina-Medina an "illegal immigrant."

"On March 23, a post on The Phoenix’s Instagram page carried the following headline: ‘Immigrant Man Charged in Murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS Involved,’" the editor’s note said at the bottom of a report about Gorman's murder.

"That headline didn’t reflect the most important elements in the story, and it was taken down minutes later to prevent any further harm to affected community members."

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.

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