Loyola student newspaper apologizes for calling suspected murderer of Sheridan Gorman an illegal immigrant

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The Loyola Phoenix, the student newspaper of Loyola University Chicago, has issued an editor’s note apologizing for an Instagram post calling the alleged killer of 18-year-old student Sheridan Gorman an "illegal immigrant."

"On March 23, a post on The Phoenix’s Instagram page carried the following headline: ‘Immigrant Man Charged in Murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS Involved,’" the editor’s note, posted below a Sunday article about Gorman’s murder, read.

"That headline didn’t reflect the most important elements in the story, and it was taken down minutes later to prevent any further harm to affected community members," the editor’s note continued.

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"Additionally, in the body of the original post, we described the man who was charged as an ‘illegal immigrant,’ using language provided by the Department of Homeland Security," it went on. "That language does not align with Associated Press style, nor does it align with the values of this newspaper."

A Sunday press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called the alleged killer, identified as Jose Medina-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela.

Medina-Medina, who was captured by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 9, 2023, and subsequently released into the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s administration, was charged on Sunday with the shooting of Gorman after being arrested on Friday for allegedly killing Gorman, who attended Loyola University.

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"No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that," the editor’s note continued.

"We acknowledge the harm such language can cause and the power and importance of the words we choose to use," it added. "We deeply regret these errors, and we’re committed to continuing the high standards we hold for ourselves as journalists and members of the Loyola, Rogers Park and Chicago communities."

Fox News Digital reached out to The Loyola Phoenix and Loyola University for comment.

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