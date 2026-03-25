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Loyola student newspaper apologizes for calling suspected murderer of Sheridan Gorman an illegal immigrant

The Loyola Phoenix said the term 'illegal immigrant' doesn't align with AP style or the paper's values

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Chicago freshman murder: Illegal immigrant charged in Sheridan Gorman killing Video

Chicago freshman murder: Illegal immigrant charged in Sheridan Gorman killing

'Outnumbered' discusses the tragic murder of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman by illegal immigrant José Medina-Medina. They criticize Chicago's sanctuary city policies and an alderwoman's dismissal of the crime.

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The Loyola Phoenix, the student newspaper of Loyola University Chicago, has issued an editor’s note apologizing for an Instagram post calling the alleged killer of 18-year-old student Sheridan Gorman an "illegal immigrant."

"On March 23, a post on The Phoenix’s Instagram page carried the following headline: ‘Immigrant Man Charged in Murder of Sheridan Gorman, DHS Involved,’" the editor’s note, posted below a Sunday article about Gorman’s murder, read. 

"That headline didn’t reflect the most important elements in the story, and it was taken down minutes later to prevent any further harm to affected community members," the editor’s note continued. 

CHICAGO LAWMAKER RIPPED OVER 'DISGUSTING' RESPONSE TO COLLEGE STUDENT KILLED BY ALLEGED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

(L) Sheridan Gorman on a sidewalk and (R) a booking picture of Jose Medina

Sheridan Gorman was allegedly killed by Jose Medina. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram and DHS)

"Additionally, in the body of the original post, we described the man who was charged as an ‘illegal immigrant,’ using language provided by the Department of Homeland Security," it went on. "That language does not align with Associated Press style, nor does it align with the values of this newspaper."

A Sunday press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called the alleged killer, identified as Jose Medina-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela. 

Medina-Medina, who was captured by the U.S. Border Patrol on May 9, 2023, and subsequently released into the U.S. under President Joe Biden’s administration, was charged on Sunday with the shooting of Gorman after being arrested on Friday for allegedly killing Gorman, who attended Loyola University. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH KILLING LOYOLA STUDENT RELEASED UNDER BIDEN, DHS SAYS

Loyola student Sheridan Gorman stands with a pompom in hand.

Sheridan Gorman stands outside Soldier Field ahead of a Chicago Bears game in Chicago. (Sheridan G. Gorman via Instagram)

"No human’s existence is illegal, and we quickly changed our wording to reflect that," the editor’s note continued.

"We acknowledge the harm such language can cause and the power and importance of the words we choose to use," it added. "We deeply regret these errors, and we’re committed to continuing the high standards we hold for ourselves as journalists and members of the Loyola, Rogers Park and Chicago communities." 

Fox News Digital reached out to The Loyola Phoenix and Loyola University for comment. 

GOV PRITZKER IGNORED MY LETTER — AFTER HIS SANCTUARY POLICIES KILLED MY DAUGHTER

Pritzker shifted blame to the Trump administration after Sheridan Gorman's death

Pritzker shifted blame to the Trump administration after Sheridan Gorman's death. (Scott Olson/Getty Images and)

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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