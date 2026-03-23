CNN, MS NOW avoid covering Loyola student Sheridan Gorman murdered by illegal immigrant in Chicago

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Viewers of CNN and MS NOW are being kept in the dark about the illegal immigrant accused of murdering 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed on Sunday that the suspect, Jose Medina-Medina, is "a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien" who was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden administration in 2023. Medina-Medina was released again one month later after being arrested for shoplifting.

CNN and MS NOW have ignored the story through Monday night, according to network transcripts via Grabien Media, as well as their website search results.

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Representatives for CNN and MS NOW did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

On Thursday morning, Gorman was shot in the back while walking along Chicago's lakefront with a group of friends, who all attempted to flee after the suspect came towards them with a gun. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The story is reminiscent of the 2024 murder of Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant. At the time, the legacy press was frequently scolded by conservatives for downplaying or ignoring the killer’s immigration status.

The liberal networks appear to be following a similar script, this time failing to mention a senseless murder altogether.

President Donald Trump has called the murder of Gorman "devastating." But anyone who relies on CNN or MS NOW for information would have no idea.

The Chicago Police Department formally charged Medina-Medina on Sunday with murder in the shooting of Gorman.

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In a statement, the department said Medina-Medina was currently facing six felony charges: one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault involving the discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, the department said.

A police source also told Fox News Digital that the shooting Thursday was an apparent ambush, with the gunman reportedly wearing a mask or face covering. The suspect is believed to have been living in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Investigators have since recovered a gun believed to be connected to the killing, sources said, and are awaiting the results of a gunshot residue test.

The suspect is being treated for tuberculosis and is expected to appear at a detention hearing on Friday via teleconference.

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, widely seen as a 2028 Democratic hopeful, issued a delayed response Monday afternoon after Gorman's murder began dominating headlines in Chicago. But he took a moment to swipe at the Trump administration, which he accused of "politicizing" her death.

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"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman. Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Trump Administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts," Pritzker said.

Fox News Digital’s Matt Finn, Phillip Bodinet, Emma Bussey and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.