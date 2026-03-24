Chicago activist torches Dem crime policies after Loyola student's murder: 'How much more can we take?'

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Activist P-Rae Easley condemned Democratic officials' crime policies while pleading with President Donald Trump to "save" the people of Chicago during an interview Tuesday on Fox News.

Easley’s plea comes as Chicago reels from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman. Her alleged killer is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who was released into the United States under the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"Please, President Trump, come save us," she said on "The Story." "Sheridan didn't deserve to die, and we don't want more American blood to be spilled on the sidewalk by these invaders."

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After days of silence following Gorman’s murder, Pritzker addressed the college student’s death on Tuesday, placing blame on the Trump administration.

"I agree, there have been real failures. Those failures, of course, extend beyond the borders of Illinois," he said. "They’re national failures, a failure to have comprehensive immigration reform, a failure of the president to follow his own edict to go after the worst of the worst. It is the job of the federal government to go after immigration enforcement."

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In response, the White House pushed back, accusing Pritzker of undermining federal enforcement efforts in a statement to Fox News Digital in a previous article.

"Those are real solutions that keep the American people safe. Meanwhile, slobs like Pritzker have constantly defended dangerous criminal illegal aliens and attempted to obstruct the important work of the Trump Administration. Pritzker’s policies make the American people less safe," said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson.

Easley echoed the White House’s sentiment, accusing "liberal" local officials of blocking key immigration enforcement operations.

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"How much more can we take? She's not the first woman to be killed by an illegal in this city and this country, but yet every time we ask for the help, and we get the help, we have our local officials here who send out their liberal army to go out and fight against them."

Easley also denounced comments from Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden, who said it "sounds like this might have been wrong place, wrong time" and that the 18-year-old might have "startled" the person who fatally shot her.

"[Gorman] was exactly where she was supposed to be, doing exactly what she was supposed to be doing," she said. "We denounce every elected official, every piece of media that states that she was at the wrong place at the wrong time, that she startled this monster and he just came and shot her. No, she was doing what she was supposed to do."

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The activist shared a desperate plea for help, warning that Americans are becoming increasingly vulnerable to crime.

"We are tired, America. We need help. I've been sitting here in this chair for two years asking the federal government to supersede the policies that are making the American people sitting ducks for criminals — literal criminals — who crawl through a hole in the gate and are being subsidized with our tax dollars."

Pritzker's office pointed Fox News Digital to a social media post and a press conference, in addition to a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman. Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Trump Administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts."