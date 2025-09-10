Charlie Kirk rose to become conservative powerhouse, transformative campus figure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk emerged as a powerful conservative leader in both culture and politics before his life was tragically cut short on Wednesday at the age of 31.

Kirk, the founder of one of the most influential political organizations in the country, was shot while holding an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He later died of his wound, leaving the country reeling from another act of horrific political violence.

Kirk grew up in the northern Chicago suburbs and got his start in politics while in high school as a volunteer for the 2010 campaign of former Republican Sen. Mark Kirk (no relation). In 2012, as a high school senior, he got national attention for warning about liberal bias in high school economics textbooks. He was outspoken about dropping out of college to pursue political activism.

At just 18 years old, Kirk, along with Bill Montgomery, co-founded Turning Point USA, best known for promoting conservative causes on college campuses. In the 13 years since its founding, Turning Point USA has become one of the most prominent and influential conservative groups in the nation, holding several massive events throughout the year which have drawn big-name speakers, including President Donald Trump.

His other organization, Turning Point Action, played a pivotal role in boosting Republican turnout across the country, most recently in Trump's 2024 election victory.

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Kirk leaves behind a wife, Erika, and two young children.

Kirk was one of the biggest names in digital media as host of "The Charlie Kirk Show." His social media footprint was massive, with more than 5 million followers on X, nearly 7 million followers on Instagram and more than 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kirk is widely credited for energizing the conservative movement and helping the Republican Party appeal to young Americans. His unapologetic political and cultural commentary earned him fanfare among conservatives of all ages, but it also made him a subject of harsh criticism and derision.

He embraced dialogue and open debate, welcoming students who opposed his views to ask him questions during his campus visits.

As a Christian, he also spoke openly about his faith and its meaning in his life.

"Jesus is honestly the most important thing," Kirk said last month, while discussing NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson resharing his faith-based post.

His iconic college campus visits were recently satirized on "South Park," which he called a "badge of honor." Kirk often attracted protests and ideological foes when he visited campuses, creating ready-made viral moments on social media.

"I think it's kind of funny and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve," Kirk told Fox News Digital in July.

"They're professional comedians. They're probably gonna roast me, and I think that's fine, and that's what it's all about, being in public life and, you know, making a difference, and I'm gonna have a good spirit about it. I'll watch it. I'm going to laugh at it," Kirk later continued.

"From a religious standpoint, we're all sinners. We all fall short of the glory of God. Like from a more practical life standpoint, we're all broken people. Stop taking yourself so seriously. That's probably one of the problems that we've had in our politics is that people can't take a joke."

Kirk was also the inaugural guest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast earlier this year. Kirk and Newsom went viral after he pressed the prominent Democrat on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports. Newsom conceded it was "deeply unfair."

Newsom even pleaded with Kirk to offer his party advice.

"I immediately, no BS, thought about you, who's just 24/7 flooding the zone, owning this space every day, getting a convert every day, picking up one, two, 10,000 folks, continuing the momentum, coming out of this damn election," Newsom told Kirk. "What do you do? Seriously, Charlie Kirk, give us some advice."

Kirk was speaking in front of thousands of students on the Utah Valley University campus when he was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital. His death was met with an outpouring of grief online.

Figures across the political spectrum mainly reacted with condemnations of the violence and prayers for Kirk and his young family after news of the shooting broke.