Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event, hospitalized

Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, has been shot.

According to Kirk's spokesperson, "Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown."

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting "Run, run, run!"

In a campus-wide alert, Utah Valley University said that: "A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now."

The alert noted that the suspect is in custody. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Kirk had been scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his American Comeback Tour, with another stop at Utah State University later this month. His appearances have drawn protests and petitions from student groups critical of his views.

In a statement on X, Vice President J.D. Vance wrote: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Utah Senator Mike Lee posted to X shortly after news of the shooting broke, writing, "I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."