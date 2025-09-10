Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event, hospitalized

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was scheduled to appear as part of American Comeback Tour

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, has been shot.

According to Kirk's spokesperson, "Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown."

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent.

After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting "Run, run, run!"

Charlie Kirk speaks at a TPUSA event

FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In a campus-wide alert, Utah Valley University said that: "A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now."

The alert noted that the suspect is in custody. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Kirk had been scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his American Comeback Tour, with another stop at Utah State University later this month. His appearances have drawn protests and petitions from student groups critical of his views.

Charlie Kirk speaks at event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks during the Turning Point Action's The Believers Summit 2024 ahead of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s presentation, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., July 26, 2024. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

In a statement on X, Vice President J.D. Vance wrote: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Utah Senator Mike Lee posted to X shortly after news of the shooting broke, writing, "I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

