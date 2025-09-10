Trump responds to Charlie Kirk shooting: 'We must all pray'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called for prayers for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was shot in Utah.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon.

Kirk is in Utah and was scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his "American Comeback Tour."

According to Kirk's spokesperson, "Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.