Charlie Kirk

Trump responds to Charlie Kirk shooting: 'We must all pray'

'A great guy from top to bottom,' Trump said

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was apparently shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, spokesman says.

President Donald Trump called for prayers for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was shot in Utah. 

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon. 

Kirk is in Utah and was scheduled to appear at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as part of his "American Comeback Tour."

Charlie Kirk speaks at a TPUSA event

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

According to Kirk's spokesperson, "Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

