Newsom calls biological men in women's sports 'deeply unfair' in podcast with conservative activist

California Gov. Gavin Newsom found common ground with Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk when the liberal governor – who has been rumored to be eyeing a 2028 presidential run – agreed that biological men in women's sports is "deeply unfair."

"The young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports, that shouldn't happen," Kirk said on Newsom's debut episode on his new podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," on Thursday. "You, as the governor, should step out and say no. Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?"

"Well, I think it's an issue of fairness," Newsom replied. "I completely agree with you on that. It's deeply unfair."

GAVIN NEWSOM ASKS CHARLIE KIRK TO GIVE HIS PARTY 'ADVICE' IN ONE-ON-ONE PODCAST INTERVIEW

Kirk further pressed Newsom on whether he would condemn the recent victory of a transgender track athlete with a more than 40-foot jump at Jurupa Valley High School in Southern California. Newsom didn't directly address the win, but said "it's a fairness issue."

"So that's easy to call out the unfairness of that," Newsom, the Democratic Party's torchbearer, said. "There's also a humility and a grace… these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well."

"So both things I can hold in my hand," the governor continued. "How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think you know is inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue?"

KAROLINE LEAVITT ADDRESSES DEMOCRATS DEFYING TRANS ATHLETE BAN DEMAND: 'CAN'T SAY YOU ARE THE PARTY OF WOMEN'

Transgender athletes in California have long been protected prior to Newsom's administration under AB 1266, also known as the School Success and Opportunity Act. The law was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, in August 2013.

However, Senate Bill 132, also known as the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, allows inmates to request cells and searches that align with their gender identity, which Newsom signed in September 2020.

Newsom agreed that trans issues are something his party is "getting crushed on," which Kirk said he should express "compassion" about while calling out cases like the recent incident in Jurupa Valley High School as "not fair." The portion of the conversation came up after Kirk told Newsom to "get better ideas" if Democrats want to make a comeback among the younger generation.

The student, AB Hernandez, won an invitational meet on Feb. 22, booting out a female runner-up who had jumped just over 32 feet in their competition category. Hernandez also took first place in two other events at the meet.

The wins come as all Senate Democrats voted against a bill that would ban transgender women from women's sports nationwide last month. The bill failed to meet the 60-vote threshold needed in the upper chamber, with lawmakers voting along party lines 51-45.

TRUMP ADMIN PROBING SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR TRANS ATHLETE SCANDAL EVEN AFTER CHANGING POLICY TO FOLLOW EXEC ORDER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" in February, which said transgender athletes in women sports is "demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls." The order requires institutions receiving federal funding to abide by Title IX and follow the definitions of biological sex.