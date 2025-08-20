Charlie Kirk applauds Lamar Jackson's 'courage and conviction' after backlash for sharing Christian message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is applauding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying the two-time NFL MVP showed "courage and conviction" after facing criticism for sharing Kirk’s faith-based post on X that read, "It’s all about Jesus."

"I just want to say to Lamar… you are more than welcome in this big movement that we are building…" the conservative influencer told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, referencing reports of a Christian revival in America.

"You could be a Democrat, you could be on the left. I don't care. Jesus is honestly the most important thing."

The quarterback’s X timeline is filled with religious content, with posts such as "God is Good" and Bible verses from other accounts. His political beliefs, however, remain unclear.

Jackson faced criticism on Sunday after he re-shared Kirk's post, drawing ire from those who disagree with Kirk's politics.

One wrote, "It’s not the message that is the problem, it’s the messenger. If Lamar Jackson was a plumber and not a NFL player, Charlie Kirk would call him a DEI hire he wouldn’t trust to work in his home."

Fox News Digital previously reached out to a Jackson rep for comment.

Kirk said he believes the backlash stems from celebrities and star athletes not being "allowed" to share views that are considered conservative.

"He's a phenomenal talent, a once-in-a-generation, two-time MVP, and I'm just thrilled that he hasn't apologized or backed down, to the best of my knowledge, for just retweeting a very simple Sunday message: 'It's all about Jesus,'" he said.

"We are seeing Gen Z go back to church in record numbers. We are seeing a Christian revival. That should give everyone in this audience hope. It's the greatest news happening in America right now, and God bless Lamar Jackson for having the courage and the conviction to repost that on his social media.

"Who cares what the naysayers say? He's standing firm for what matters most, which is the gospel of Jesus Christ."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.