Stephen King compares ICE to Nazi Germany's Gestapo amid growing celebrity criticism

The horror author with nearly seven million followers on X compares immigration enforcement to Nazi Germany's secret police

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Jesse Watters attacks Tim Walz for 'gestapo' rhetoric against ICE

Jesse Watters attacks Tim Walz for ‘gestapo’ rhetoric against ICE

Fox News host Jesse Watters says that the officer who fired in the deadly I.C.E.-involved shooting ‘felt that his life was in danger’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ 

Liberal author Stephen King slammed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday.

"ICE is the American Gestapo," King wrote on X.

The Gestapo was also known as the "Secret State Police" of Nazi Germany, which was formed in 1933. It enforced Nazi law by arresting political opponents and targeted enemies without due process.

King, who has nearly seven million followers on X, has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration and vocal about his progressive politics. The author had previously said that future history books would portray President Donald Trump negatively and that Trump’s supporters would be quick to disassociate from him.

Stephen King Trump Musk

Stephen King, who has nearly 7 million followers on X, has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration and vocal about his progressive politics.

BLOCKING ICE COOPERATION FUELED MINNESOTA UNREST, OFFICIALS WARN AS VIRGINIA REVERSES COURSE

King, most known for "The Shining" and "Carrie," did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to ICE for comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

King was not the only artist to compare ICE to the Gestapo. While performing a show in New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen expressed a similar sentiment, calling for ICE to "get the f--- out" of Minneapolis. 

"If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it’s worth speaking out, that it is worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president," Springsteen told the crowd, according to NJArts.net.

Tim Walz announces he won't seek reelection

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz compared ICE to the Gestapo as well. "Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets," Walz said at the University of Minnesota Law School's graduation ceremony. (Reuters/Tim Evans)

MINNESOTA SOCIALISTS TELL WORKERS TO FAKE SICK LEAVE FOR ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz compared ICE to the Gestapo as well

"Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets," Walz said at the University of Minnesota Law School's graduation ceremony.

In light of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, several celebrities spoke out against ICE. Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Natasha Lyonne and others wore pins with slogans that read, "Be Good" and "ICE Out."

The "Be Good" pins were also seen on celebrities at the Golden Globes.

NATIONWIDE WALKOUT DRAWS THOUSANDS INTO STREETS ON ANNIVERSARY OF TRUMP’S INAUGURATION

Good was shot and killed during an encounter with the ICE officer earlier this month, after she allegedly swerved her car toward him. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S. Local officials, such as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have criticized the ICE officer's actions.

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart

Celebrities wore anti-ICE pics at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security said the agent acted in self-defense, describing Good’s behavior before the shooting as "an act of domestic terrorism." 

