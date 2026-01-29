'Breaking Bad' star calls for 'revolution' after federal agent shootings in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Breaking Bad" star Giancarlo Esposito called for a "revolution" Tuesday after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis involving Border Patrol agents and growing unrest with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the city.

"This is a time for a revolution, and they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting," the actor told Variety in an interview. "We have to stand up to it. They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’d kill 500 or 50 million or however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world]."

A Border Patrol agent shot Alex Pretti over the weekend during a confrontation at an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Esposito made the comments during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival.

"Some very rich, old, White men are exerting their power to suppress our own people, thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets, preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot," Esposito told Variety.

"This is all a preparation for a very insidious problem that’s happening in our world. And, for me, I have to speak out. We will not be ICE’d out. This is not going to happen," the actor added.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Esposito's co-star in "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," Tatiana Maslany, wore an "ICE OUT" pin, according to Variety.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday, Olivia Wilde, who was promoting her film "The Invite," also wore an "ICE OUT" pin during her red carpet appearance and shared her thoughts about the "appalling" circumstances.

"We’re all here getting to celebrate something really beautiful and hopeful in film storytelling," she told Variety. "But the world is hurting right now, and this country is hurting. And it’s appalling.

"I’m appalled and sickened," Wilde continued. "We can’t go another day just sort of accepting this as our new norm. It’s outrageous. People are being murdered. And I don’t want to normalize seeing people being murdered on the internet. On film. … It’s hideous. And so if we can do anything out here to support the movement to cast ICE out , to delegitimize this unbelievably criminal organization, then that’s what we should be doing."

Celebrities have been outspoken in their disdain for ICE and President Donald Trump's administration, including Bruce Springsteen, who wrote and released a song about Minneapolis.

Springsteen wrote the anti-ICE anthem over the weekend in honor of "innocent immigrant neighbors" and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were both shot and killed this month while protesting immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, according to his social media post.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen shared online.

"It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."