Carville tells Dems to quietly prepare power grab with DC, Puerto Rico statehood and Supreme Court packing

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Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville suggested on Thursday that Democrats should quietly prepare to launch a variety of structural changes to ensure a political advantage once they regain power.

Carville and co-host Al Hunt of the "Politics War Room" podcast took questions from listeners on an episode released Thursday. One asked that if Democrats return to power in 2029, whether they should "flood the zone with a corrective implementation policy using their majority to simultaneously enact a myriad of structural changes to save our democracy and preserve our rights?"

"I’ve got some thoughts about what the Democrats should do [when] they return to power in 2029," Hunt replied. "But, you know, I haven't thought it through thoroughly, yet. I'm really focused on what they should do when they win the House and maybe the Senate in 2027, and that's to hold Trump as accountable as they possibly can."

Carville, however, offered a more aggressive plan of action, saying, "If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico [and] D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13. F--- it. Eat our dust."

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Statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are believed to overwhelmingly favor Democrats, likely giving them four more Senate seats. This move, along with expanding the Supreme Court, would likely be viewed by Republicans as a power grab in the pursuit of ensuring a party’s political dominance.

"They've done everything they could," Carville continued. "They held up the 2000 election. They stole it. They've stolen Supreme Court seats. They've gerrymandered everything that you can."

In order to make these changes happen, Carville advises Democrats not to publicly advertise them.

"Don't run on it. Don't talk about it. Just do it," he said.

He then complained about how low-populated states are able to elect too many senators.

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Carville has made bombastic predictions before, such as believing before the election that Trump, having returned to the White House, would jail journalists and commentators like himself.

But after the first few months of Trump’s presidency, Trump’s once seemingly unbreakable coalition has shattered as some of his most prominent backers have accused him of betraying key campaign promises. With experts predicting defeat for Republicans in the midterm elections, Carville thinks the already stymied president will resign from the presidency afterward.

He has also predicted that political and legal retribution will not only target Trump, but his family, their spouses, and his allies.

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