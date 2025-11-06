James Carville says he'd bet money Democrats will win presidency in 2028, pack Supreme Court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville’s predictions have a checkered history, but he declared he would bet money that a Democrat will win the presidency in 2028 and proceed to pack the Supreme Court.

As Carville and his co-host Al Hunt took questions on Thursday’s episode of "Politics War Room," one inquired what could have been done during the Joe Biden presidency to "prepare for the possibility of Trump winning a second term."

While Hunt argued that new laws and guardrails would not have made much of a difference, Carville outlined how the next Democratic president could wield power differently from his predecessors.

"I'm going to tell you what's going to happen. A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028. You know that. I know that," he said. "The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on the reform of the Supreme Court."

Carville suggested further of this committee, "They're going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13. That's going to happen, people. That's going to happen to you. They're going to win. They're going to do some blue ribbon panel of distinguished jurists, and they are going to recommend 13, and a Democratic Senate and House is going to pass it, and the Democratic president is going to sign it, because they have to do an intervention so we can have a Supreme Court that the American people trust again."

Carville assured listeners, "So just keep that in the back of your mind. And I would bet a lot of money that that's what's going to happen. A lot."

Carville conceded in Janurary that he was wrong about the 2024 election, after repeatedly predicting then-Vice President Kamala Harris would win, and that the results boiled down to the economy.

"I thought Kamala Harris would win. I was wrong. While I’m sure we Democrats can argue that the loss wasn’t a landslide or take a little solace in our House performance, the most important thing for us now is to face that we were wrong and take action on the prevailing ‘why,’" Carville wrote.

Carville previously wrote an essay for the New York Times headlined, "Three Reasons I’m Certain Kamala Harris Will Win," and said during a pre-election interview on MSNBC that Harris would beat Trump because Trump was "stone a-- nuts."

