Carville doubles down on theory Trump will 'walk away' from office after midterms, get pardon from JD Vance

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Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville doubled down on his theory that President Trump will resign in frustration after losing in the midterms.

Earlier this month, Carville released a video titled, "Trump Will Be Gone, Sooner Than You Think!" He followed up again on Thursday with a video titled "Trump Will Chicken Out of the Presidency" appearing to reference the phrase "Trump Always Chickens Out", which is often used to mock his half-measures in policy.

As Carville and his "Politics War Room" co-host Al Hunt took questions during their podcast, one listener said that politicians, if they did their jobs, would impeach Trump. Hunt politely chided the listener, urging him to "strike the word ‘impeachment’ from your vocabulary," warning that any discussion of impeachment is a distraction that Trump, ironically, wants to be the focus of the national conversation.

Carville agreed and argued that, if anything, Trump will be removing himself from power, saying, "What I'm going to talk about is the possibility of resignation, because he doesn't know how much his life is getting ready to change post November."

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"He'll still be president," Carville said. However, he added, "His power is going to just ebb out."

"This guy's got two years to go. He's lost the whole public opinion. He's lost the whole Senate. He's lost the House. The lobbyists are going to start cutting deals on the other side," Carville argued.

"You've seen this a thousand times before. The guest list for every cocktail party for everything is going to change, the Christmas part is coming up, and he’s just going to see that seeping out," he said, imagining a scenario where it takes the chancellor of Germany 72 hours to return his call.

"And I think the guy is just soft, and it's horrible when you get hit like he's going to get hit. I think, I think he just gets JD Vance to pardon him and I think there's a good chance he just says ‘sh—' and just walks away. ‘It ain't worth it. That's the best I can do,’" Carville suggested. "I don't think he's tough enough to tough this out."

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Hunt agreed, speculating that if Trump does so, he would get some sort of deal from Vance to ensure he will not face prosecution after he leaves power.

Carville reiterated his argument, saying, "After being where he is. I don't think he's physically or mentally capable of doing it — of sticking it out. I just think he's fat, lazy, and deteriorating. And to the extent that he can see where he is, he might just walk away."

"Donald, we hardly knew you, but we sure as hell won't miss you," Hunt replied.

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