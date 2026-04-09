Carville predicts Trump won't be president next year, threatens Democratic retribution

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Democratic strategist James Carville predicted President Donald Trump wouldn't be president by next year, and threatened Democratic retribution against his actions during a rant on his "Politicon" channel on Wednesday.

"I'm saying this right now. You're not going to be president a year from now. You're too soft a man. You're too weak. Your support is draining out. You're going to get killed. People are going to be on to you. And when the Democrats get back in office in January, they're going right after the corruption. And we're going to know what we're going to do," Carville said.

Carville, an outspoken critic of the president, has unloaded on Trump in multiple recent rants posted to his YouTube channel.

"We're going to find out all the money that has gone the wrong way, and we're going to have a legal proceeding, and we're going to have what you call a clawback," he said, arguing that Democrats would return money back to American citizens.

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"James Carville is a stone-cold loser who suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it has rotted his peanut-sized brain," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The Democratic strategist also recently weighed in on why the Democratic Party remains unpopular.

"The reason that people don't like the Democratic Party is the same reason I don't like it right now: we lost. When you win, that changes everything. People are part of a political party because they want the party to win elections. We lost the last election. You're not supposed to like us, OK? I don't like us," he said.

He continued, "And the public is justifiably harsh toward Democrats, as they well should be. And the way to cure that is not with a seven-point plan that you're not going to get through between now and 2028 anyway, but it's to go forth and win the election. Then the Democrats will start liking you again."

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Carville has not held back on his disdain for the president and said in a Good Friday message earlier this month that he hoped Trump didn't "croak" before the midterm elections.

"Don't croak on me. Don't do that. Because I want you alive when all this s--- happens to you," he said. He then pivoted to a rapid-fire list of grievances with Trump’s team, including War Secretary Pete Hegseth, suggesting the president has "no idea" how to manage his administration.

"It's just starting, dude. It's just started," he added, noting that it's Easter. "You don't have any idea the pleasure people take."

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