Stephen A Smith warns Democrats 'I ain't giving you anything,' challenges them to earn Black votes

Sports commentator Stephen A Smith challenged Democrats on Monday to actually persuade Black voters rather than take their support for granted.

Smith, who has flirted with running for office, spoke candidly to listeners, saying, "I keep reminding y'all, I don't want us falling into fearmongering and all of this other stuff to decide who our commander in chief is going to be every four years."

He argued it would be far better if politicians could be assessed purely for what policies they actually have to offer, so that ultimately, "We make sure that they cater to America's interests first, but just as importantly, as a Black man, the Black community. I want us to stand up and say, ‘Hey, flatter me! Work for my vote! Don't think that it automatically comes your way! You got to earn it!’"

He appeared to call out how the Democrats have become obsessed with niche issues that only apply to a tiny part of the electorate, rather than helping larger communities.

"We've been giving the Democratic Party our vote above 80% since the '60s. I'm not saying that should change," he said. "I'm saying let them earn it, as opposed to not doing anything for us, focusing on even smaller constituents than us."

He went on to note, "We make up 13.6% of the population. Stop concerning yourself with 1% of the population, if not less, when it comes to the interests of this country and the interests of communities that fall under the purview of this country."

Smith went on to argue that the Democrats need to do better than merely suggest the other side is racist.

"Look out for us, and don't just be in our face saying that the other side is racist, so don't vote for them. Like I'm supposed to believe you're not. Nah," Smith said.

He suggested that for many other aspects of life, one needs to examine a prospective house, test drive a new car, or try on a new suit before they commit to buying it.

"I ain't giving you anything. Earn it," he said. "It's all I'm saying."

