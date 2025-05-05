Vance, conservatives blast Omar over resurfaced 'fearful of White men' clip: 'Genocidal language'

A resurfaced clip of Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive "Squad" in Congress, sparked a frenzy on social media this week with conservatives blasting the congresswoman over her comments regarding the "radicalization of White men."

"I would say our country should be more fearful of White men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar said in a 2018 interview with Al-Jazeera while discussing the domestic terrorism threats in the United States and responding to a question on how much concern "jihadism" poses to the United States.

"And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of White men."

The clip, posted by conservative influencer accounts including Laura Loomer and LibsofTikTok with millions of impressions, sparked outrage from conservatives on social media, including from inside the White House.

OMAR SLAMS TRUMP, MUSK FOR CHANGES AT USAID, ACCUSES PRESIDENT OF RUNNING DICTATORSHIP

"This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language," Vice President JD Vance posted on X . "What a disgrace this person is."

"This is blatant racism," GOP Sen. Mike Lee posted on X . "Who condemns it?"

ILHAN OMAR BLASTS HARRIS-WALZ CAMPAIGN FOR COURTING LIZ CHENEY: 'HUGE MISSTEP'

"@ilhanMN never ceases to be an embarrassment for Minnesota," GOP Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, posted on X.

"There’s never been a more anti-American member of Congress than Ilhan Omar," conservative influencer Paul Szypula posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar’s office for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP