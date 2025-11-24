Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

James Carville demands Democrats ditch 'performative woke politics,' embrace economic 'rage'

Democratic strategist says woke politics left lasting stain on party's brand

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
James Carville warns any future president must embrace 'economic populism' to address struggles of young Americans Video

James Carville warns any future president must embrace 'economic populism' to address struggles of young Americans

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville warned that the American dream has to change, noting that the standard of homeownership and a college degree for every American is no longer realistic as young Americans struggle economically.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville demanded Democrats start embracing a platform of "economic rage" in a New York Times guest essay published Monday, urging the party to leave "performative woke politics" in the past.

"It is time for Democrats to embrace a sweeping, aggressive, unvarnished, unapologetic and altogether unmistakable platform of pure economic rage. This is our only way out of the abyss," Carville wrote, citing the recent Democratic victories in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City.

Carville said Democrats would continue to hold onto urban and suburban voters, but need to reconnect with voters who give Republicans an advantage in rural regions. He said the party needed to stay on message in angrily opposing the "the unjust economic system" that has increased utility bills and kept prices high.

THE FAR LEFT HAVE TAKEN CONTROL OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY PLATFORM, AND IT'S TURNING VOTERS OFF

Democratic strategist James Carville

James Carville speaks onstage during Election Night Live With Brian Williams at Amazon Studios on November 05, 2024, in Culver City, California.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

"It cannot be said enough: The era of performative woke politics from 2020 to 2024 has left a lasting stain on our brand, particularly with rural voters and male voters. The term Latinx was despised even by many Latino people. Calling folks "BIPOC" should have never been a thing. 'Defund the police' was a terrible idea," Carville said.

"We can no longer be a party with a whiff of moral absolutism," he continued. "We can correct this only by looking toward the future, always, in every situation possible, and pivoting to a form of economic rage as our response."

Carville called for a simple message that included increasing the federal minimum wage to $20 per hour, offering "free public college tuition," expanding rural broadband as a public utility, and universal childcare. He cited Americans’ frustration with higher electricity and gas bills.

MAMDANI’S SOCIALIST, CITY-RUN GROCERY PLAN FACES BACKLASH FROM HOCHUL: 'I FAVOR FREE ENTERPRISE'

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And darn it, we should not fear that running on a platform of seismic economic scale will cost us a general election. We’ve already lost enough of them by being afraid to try. The era of half-baked political policy is over," the Democratic strategist continued.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, made free childcare a focal point of his mayoral campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

An American flag and a logo for the Democratic Party displayed

Carville argued woke politics left a "stain" on the Democratic Party's brand. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Carville previously called on Democrats to make a "strategic political retreat" earlier this year, and argued Republicans would crumble underneath their own weight.

"With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead," the strategist said in a Times guest essay in February.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Carville has long argued that the Democratic Party's focus on woke politics has alienated male voters.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue