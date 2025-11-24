James Carville demands Democrats ditch 'performative woke politics,' embrace economic 'rage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville demanded Democrats start embracing a platform of "economic rage" in a New York Times guest essay published Monday, urging the party to leave "performative woke politics" in the past.

"It is time for Democrats to embrace a sweeping, aggressive, unvarnished, unapologetic and altogether unmistakable platform of pure economic rage. This is our only way out of the abyss," Carville wrote, citing the recent Democratic victories in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City.

Carville said Democrats would continue to hold onto urban and suburban voters, but need to reconnect with voters who give Republicans an advantage in rural regions. He said the party needed to stay on message in angrily opposing the "the unjust economic system" that has increased utility bills and kept prices high.

"It cannot be said enough: The era of performative woke politics from 2020 to 2024 has left a lasting stain on our brand, particularly with rural voters and male voters. The term Latinx was despised even by many Latino people. Calling folks "BIPOC" should have never been a thing. 'Defund the police' was a terrible idea," Carville said.

"We can no longer be a party with a whiff of moral absolutism," he continued. "We can correct this only by looking toward the future, always, in every situation possible, and pivoting to a form of economic rage as our response."

Carville called for a simple message that included increasing the federal minimum wage to $20 per hour, offering "free public college tuition," expanding rural broadband as a public utility, and universal childcare. He cited Americans’ frustration with higher electricity and gas bills.

"And darn it, we should not fear that running on a platform of seismic economic scale will cost us a general election. We’ve already lost enough of them by being afraid to try. The era of half-baked political policy is over," the Democratic strategist continued.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, made free childcare a focal point of his mayoral campaign.

Carville previously called on Democrats to make a "strategic political retreat" earlier this year, and argued Republicans would crumble underneath their own weight.

"With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead," the strategist said in a Times guest essay in February.

Carville has long argued that the Democratic Party's focus on woke politics has alienated male voters.