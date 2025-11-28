Carville tells Dems they can win with affordability agenda if they ‘quit f---ing around’ with ‘cultural stuff’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Friday that the changing economy has left young people behind, and that Democrats must ditch radical cultural agendas to win their support.

Commentators on both the left and right have warned that there is an affordability crisis as young people struggle to join the middle class and obtain the same lifestyle previous generations did. Housing prices continue to climb, while employers in key industries rely more heavily on foreign H-1B visa workers, contributing to tougher competition even for entry-level jobs.

Carville has repeatedly told Democrats there is a clear path to victory if they can simply put aside "woke" ideology and appeal to the rising tide of populism on both sides of politics.

The affordability crisis amid the rising cost of living, Carville said, is likely to persist for the time being.

"There’s several ways you can attack it, but one of the ways is you can pay people more. And if you look at, if you want to know the rage in this country since, let's just say 2009 is the starting point, 2010, and you look at corporate profits growth and look at real hourly wage growth – I'm just going to say that the economic system in the United States has got to change, and it's gone way too far in favoring old people, favoring savers, favoring homeowners, favoring all the stuff that we all – and it's screwed this younger generation."

Carville warned, "And I'm telling you, you know, I would say the same thing to anybody is, ‘You better fix this, or it's going to get fixed for you, and it's not — it's going to be ugly when it gets fixed for you. People are tired of it.’"

Carville then called out Democrats, saying they must stop getting distracted by unpopular culture-war issues and refocus.

"I think the Democrats, as I've pointed out in the piece, it is quit f---ing around with all this cultural stuff and start talking about people's wages, start talking about what we can do to protect people who are trying to make it, and particularly young people," he said, noting how hard it is to find employment in the current job market. "It's just unbelievable. We’re sitting there telling them how good they’ve got it made."

