California high school teacher boasts 'queer library' with material on orgies and BDSM/kink

Warning: This article contains explicit information.

FIRST ON FOX – A California teacher in the Capistrano school district posted about a "queer library" in her classroom that was filled with over 100 books – some of which contained sex imagery, information on orgies, sex parties and BDSM.

The teacher at San Juan Hills High, identified on the shool's website as Danielle Serio, is known as "Flint." Flint posted repeatedly on TikTok about books in the "queer library" and said it was available to students and has been active for five years.

Many of the details covered in the books are being withheld from this story due to its extremely sexually-explicit nature.

One of the books, "Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera, contains extremely graphic imagery of sex between women.

"Everything you Ever Wanted to Know About Being Trans…" discusses BDSM, fetishes and a kink social media networking site.

"I find the BDSM/kink community to be extremely open-minded and welcoming in every way; it's a place of sexual liberation," the book states. "There is often more blanket level of acceptance of transgender people within the kink/BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism) scenes and sites such as FetLife."

FetLife is a social media networking site for the "kink community."

"These are people who have already opened themselves up to a greater range of romantic and erotic possibilities and transgender often just adds to the smorgasbord," the book states about those in the "kink community."

Another called, called "This book is Gay," discusses the casual hookup site "Grindr" and includes detailed information on how to have anal and "girl on girl" sex.

"We all want to have sex with loads of people," the book states. "[T]he prostate gland… feels amazing when massaged. Lots of men, gay or straight, like how this feels."

"Let's talk about dildos: I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual void is created, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to satisfy," the book continued. "I've only every slept with two women who enjoyed using dildos. I hate wearing a strap-on. I've only every done it once and NEVER AGAIN!"

It also included information on sex parties and orgies. "Saunas, or 'bath houses,' are dotted all over the country, and they are perfectly legal. People (many saunas run lesbian nights) pay some money to enter and then have a bit of a sauna and some random sex. Again, this is fine as long as you're safe."

At one point, Flint interviewed the school's principal at San Juan Hills High, Dr. Manoj Mahindrakar, and posted it on TikTok.

Flint asked about whether he thought "it's important to have a queer library on campus," and he said, "In my educational experience, books are always a good thing and any books that support our students, I'm for."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Mahindrakar, the superintendent, and Flint for comment about the appropriateness of the materials for children but did not receive a response.

Another book, "The A-Z of Gender and Sexuality," also discusses kink and fetishes as well as "tucking" – the process of hiding one's penis and "whorephobia" – stigma against prostitutes.

The teacher gets the books mostly through donations, Flint said, and included a link to an Amazon page so that the books could be purchased from donors.

When a TikTok user asked why "queer library" books are not in general circulation in the school," Flint said, "The library has some of these titles but getting them ‘into circulation’ is pretty challenging."

In another TikTok video, Flint questioned why parents have a hard time trusting educators.

"I've been wondering lately why it's so hard for so many people in the general public to trust educators about education – the thing that we studied and do every day. It's been so long since they were in school, I'm wondering if they have extreme or outdated views about what's happening in the classroom," Flint said.