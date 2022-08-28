WaPo blames Libs of TikTok for exposing hospital providing ‘erroneous information’ on child hysterectomies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post claimed the Libs of TikTok Twitter account published "erroneous information" that "falsely suggested" Washington D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital performed hysterectomies in a Friday report, despite the hospital previously claiming otherwise on its website.

Staff writer Peter Jamison reported that Children’s National Hospital faced scrutiny and threats after Libs of TikTok publicized allegations that the hospital performed "gender-affirming" surgeries on minors based on recordings with employees.

"Children’s National Hospital has been inundated with threatening emails and phone calls after an influential right-wing Twitter account published a recording that falsely suggested the hospital is performing hysterectomies on transgender children, a hospital spokeswoman said. The torrent of harassment was accompanied by social media posts suggesting that Children’s be bombed and its doctors placed in a woodchipper," Jamison wrote.

He noted that "Children’s has not disputed the authenticity of the recording," instead they claim that "the employees provided inaccurate information."

An archived screenshot of the website from Aug. 18 shows the hospital's gynecology program originally listed "gender-affirming medical care and gender-affirming hysterectomy" on patients aged 0-21 as one of its services. After Libs of TikTok’s report on Thursday, the services offered have been changed.

Jamison reported, "Children’s National officials admit that some information put out by the hospital has increased public confusion. Before Thursday, the hospital’s website erroneously stated that gender-affirming hysterectomy was available to patients 'between the ages of 0-21, an error that has been corrected," according to a hospital spokeswoman.

"Such statements have not dispelled the furor Raichik’s Thursday post unleashed," wrote Jamison, without appearing to independently confirm the spokeswoman's claims. He also blasted media sites which he said "ran stories based on the erroneous information provided in the telephone conversations" from Libs of TikTok.

Audio provided by the Libs of TikTok founder featured two hospital workers being asked via a phone conversation if a 16-year-old could receive a "gender-affirming hysterectomy." Both said yes and one worker replied that she had "seen younger kids" than 16 have hysterectomies.

A hospital spokesperson told Fox News Digital last week that the phone conversation "reflects a call with hospital operators, not anyone who delivers care to our patients" and the hospital has not provided any gender surgeries to children under 18.

"Children's National Hospital is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all and to serving our LGBTQ+ patients and families in the full spectrum of their care," the spokesperson said. "We do not provide gender-affirming surgery for anyone under the age of 18. We do not provide hormone therapy to children before puberty begins. Care is individualized for each patient and always involves families making decisions in coordination with a team of highly trained pediatric specialists."

Libs of TikTok referenced the Washington Post article shortly after its publication Friday, blasting the claim that the allegations were "falsely suggested."

"’Falsely suggested?’ THEY ADMITTED IT MULTIPLE TIMES ON RECORD. WaPo thinks we're stupid," the account tweeted.

In another thread, Lib of TikTok criticized Jamison for appearing to ignore her agreeing to an interview before publishing the article without her comments.

"Unreal. WaPo’s @PeteJamison reached out for comment and I responded 12 minutes later agreeing to an interview. He then published it hours later without responding to me until after publication! Now he’s saying he can update the story with my comments. That’s not how this works!"

The account added, "What an absolute hack @PeteJamison is. He even included in the story that I said I would do an interview but now he tells me he didn't see my message! You can't make this up!"

The article was later updated to say that The Post "had missed that response and published the story before an interview could be arranged."

Jamison did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital in time for publication.

At the bottom of Jamison's piece, it was also noted that Taylor Lorenz contributed to the report. Lorenz previously doxxed the creator behind Libs of TikTok in April, publishing her name, occupation and the region where she lives. That report came just days after Lorenz decried the online harassment of women.

On Sunday, Libs of TikTok was once again locked out on Twitter, which blocks its owner from sending tweets or signing in to the account. According to an email reportedly sent to the account’s owner, Libs of TikTok violated the Twitter rules against "hateful conduct," though it has not been made clear which post was found to be offensive.

The account was previously suspended in June after Libs of TikTok posted a lengthy thread warning about adults promoting children participating or viewing drag shows. Facebook also permanently suspended the account on Aug. 18 without citing any particular reason.

