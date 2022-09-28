New Jersey teacher interviews 4th graders on 'they/them' pronouns on TikTok: 'Indoctrinating my students'

A New Jersey teacher interviewed and recorded 4th-grade students on the educator's "non-binary" "they/them" pronouns and posted the videos on a public TikTok account over the course of several months.

Nairobi Colon, an art teacher who works in the KIPP charter school system in The Garden State, posted videos responding to critical comments from users who accused the educator of "grooming" students with gender ideology. The teacher has racked up over 600,000 followers on her TikTok.

One of the videos of Colon discussing pronouns with students was shared to the official KIPP Facebook page. The post said Colon worked for KIPP Whittier Middle School in Camden.

Colon wrote on one of her videos in March, "'Indoctrinating my students.'"

RHODE ISLAND PRO-EQUITY TEACHER SENT 'THREATENING' EMAIL TO STUDENT VOCAL AGAINST 'DE-LEVELING': PARENTS

"What are my pronouns, y'all?" the teacher said to students.

"They/them," the children responded collectively.

In another video, Colon prompted a student to respond to a TikTok comment accusing the educator of "grooming a child."

"[Name redacted], do I have power over you?" the teacher asked.

The student responded, "No. You could tell me something, but I don't have to necessarily need to do it."

PENNSYLVANIA MOMS REACT TO EDUCATION DEPT SUGGESTING KIDS MAY USE 'NE, VE, ZE/ZIE AND XE' PRONOUNS

The teacher said, "[Name redacted] is extremely smart, and it's one of the reasons why I put her on the video because she is extremely smart, she makes her own decisions."

"[Name redacted] why do you choose to respect my pronouns?"

"Because I think every person should have equality, it doesn't matter about their gender – ?" the student responded.

Colon then cut in saying, "You should be respectful. Period."

The teacher interrogated the same student on another occasion.

"Somebody wants to know," Colon said, referring to a question asked by a TikTok user, "what happens when a student doesn't respect or use your pronouns?"

CALIFORNIA TEACHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER 'QUEER LIBRARY' WITH BDSM/KINK EXPOSED: ‘I BELIEVE... IN WHAT I’M DOING'

"So [name redacted]…, do students ever disrespect my pronouns?" Colon asked.

The 4th grader responded, "They don't ever disrespect your pronouns."

"And what do you call me as your teacher?" Colon asked.

"Teacher Robi," the student responded.

"And how do you feel about that, calling me teacher Robi, and how do you feel about my pronoun being they/them?" Colon asked.

The student responded, "I feel good about your pronouns and I think you should accept yourself and don't listen to the disrespect[t]."

"Do you feel safe?" Colon asked.

"Yes," the student said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Colon and the KIPP New Jersey charter schools, but they did not respond to a request for comment.

Colon has also said in another video that "pronouns have everything to do with academic education" and promotes "neo-pronouns" on TikTok.

"If you look at this diagram, it basically shows some examples of neo-pronouns. There are so many. So it really is up to the person. And you gotta ask people. That's why you should not assume what people's pronouns are," Colon said in a video on TikTok.

The diagram included pronouns such as "xe/xie," "hir," "xyr," "eirs," "verself" "eiself," "perself," and "xemself."

"I am still currently learning about pronouns and what it means to identify as non-binary and be a part of the LGBTQ community," Colon said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Do I ever make you feel upset or unsafe?" Colon asked a student.

"No," the student responded.