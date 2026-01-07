California Post vows to hold state lawmakers accountable for wildfires ahead of launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The California Post is set to debut later this month, promising to shake up the liberal state's media landscape by offering an alternative narrative and demanding accountability from public officials, opinion editor Joel Pollak told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"I'm tremendously excited," he said regarding the launch.

"We need the California Post to hold up a mirror to state politicians and to give the public a platform that is an alternative to the dominant left-of-center perspective and that tells Californians we deserve better than what we're getting from our government."

The outlet is slated to debut as an offshoot of the New York Post on Jan. 26, aiming to expand the brand’s footprint to the West Coast.

Pollak, a Breitbart veteran, emphasized that the outlet’s focus will be on accountability rather than partisan politics, pointing to the lack thereof following last year’s deadly California wildfires.

"There has been [no accountability] thus far in the California fires, and that is why the California Post's mission is so important," he continued.

Pollak's comments on the one-year anniversary of the deadly blazes brought renewed attention to state and local environmental policies under Democratic leaders like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a New York Post op-ed, Pollak raised questions about whether the Lachman Fire in Topanga State Park was fully extinguished and whether wildfire management policies may have played a role before the fire later reignited and spread into the Pacific Palisades.

"This is a state failure, it's a city failure, and nobody is owning up to it," Pollak alleged.

"Instead, they're issuing watered-down after-action reports that delete or remove the responsibility of local agencies, and there's no effort to make sure this doesn't happen again."