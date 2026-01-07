Expand / Collapse search
California Post vows to hold state lawmakers accountable for wildfires ahead of launch

The California Post debuts Jan. 26 with Breitbart veteran Joel Pollak as opinion editor

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
California Post vows to hold state lawmakers accountable for LA wildfires: 'We deserve better' Video

California Post vows to hold state lawmakers accountable for LA wildfires: 'We deserve better'

California Post Opinion Editor Joe Pollak weighs in on Los Angeles’ recovery efforts one year after devastating wildfires and discusses the launch of the California Post as a push for more accountability in the state.

The California Post is set to debut later this month, promising to shake up the liberal state's media landscape by offering an alternative narrative and demanding accountability from public officials, opinion editor Joel Pollak told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"I'm tremendously excited," he said regarding the launch.

"We need the California Post to hold up a mirror to state politicians and to give the public a platform that is an alternative to the dominant left-of-center perspective and that tells Californians we deserve better than what we're getting from our government."

SPENCER PRATT ENLISTS SEN. RICK SCOTT FOR FEDERAL INVESTIGATION INTO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE RESPONSE

Firefighters battle Lilac Fire

Firefighters walk up a ridge to battle the Lilac Fire in California in Jan. 2025 (AP/Jae C. Hong)

The outlet is slated to debut as an offshoot of the New York Post on Jan. 26, aiming to expand the brand’s footprint to the West Coast.

Pollak, a Breitbart veteran, emphasized that the outlet’s focus will be on accountability rather than partisan politics, pointing to the lack thereof following last year’s deadly California wildfires.

"There has been [no accountability] thus far in the California fires, and that is why the California Post's mission is so important," he continued.

NEWSOM ACCUSES TRUMP OF SPREADING ‘HURRICANE FORCE BULLS---’ DURING DEADLY CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE

The New York Post Media Group will launch a new venture, The California Post, in early 2026, the company announced on Monday.

The California Post will offer content that will appear across multiple platforms and formats, including mobile and desktop sites, video, audio, social media and a daily print edition.  (New York Post)

Pollak's comments on the one-year anniversary of the deadly blazes brought renewed attention to state and local environmental policies under Democratic leaders like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a New York Post op-ed, Pollak raised questions about whether the Lachman Fire in Topanga State Park was fully extinguished and whether wildfire management policies may have played a role before the fire later reignited and spread into the Pacific Palisades.

California officials facing backlash in aftermath of Palisades fire one year later Video

"This is a state failure, it's a city failure, and nobody is owning up to it," Pollak alleged.

"Instead, they're issuing watered-down after-action reports that delete or remove the responsibility of local agencies, and there's no effort to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

