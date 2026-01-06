Expand / Collapse search
One year after LA fires, politicians' promises of permits appear paltry

Construction has begun on fewer than 4% of destroyed buildings

By Amanda Macias , William La Jeunesse Fox News
LA residents battle ongoing hazards one year after wildfires Video

LA residents battle ongoing hazards one year after wildfires

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse reports on lingering hazards and slow recovery efforts in Los Angeles one year after deadly wildfires. 

One year after a series of the most expensive and devastating wildfires tore through California, survivors are still stuck in limbo as red tape, rising costs and stalled aid slow recovery.

California’s strict rebuilding regulations, combined with the scale of the devastation, help explain why rebuilding has barely begun.

The Eaton and Palisades fires scorched a combined 37,728 acres — an area larger than California's Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios combined — destroying more than 16,200 buildings in their path.

An An aerial view shows empty lots and new homes under construction in Pacific Palisades, California one year after a devastating wildfire.

Rebuilding in California has been slow due to restrictions and rising construction costs. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Of those homes and businesses lost, construction has begun on fewer than 600, leaving more than 96% still untouched.

"There are people who are certainly determined to come back and build right away and have the financial resources and the insurance coverage to do that," Jamie Mead CEO of Thomas James Homes explained to Fox News national correspondent William La Jeunesse.

Fire personnel respond to a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades.

More than 16,000 buildings were damaged in the twin Eaton and Palisades fires. (David Swanson/AFP/Getty Images)

But Mead says the vast majority of the community is unable to rebuild.

"There are others who don't and many of those have begun the process of selling their home sites," he added.

A major reason is cost. For many California homeowners, insurance coverage simply isn’t enough, forcing them to juggle an old mortgage on a home destroyed by fire, years of rent in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets and the rising costs of rebuilding.

"A lot of folks that I talk to are kind of in limbo land," Compass relator Jeff Salcido told La Jeunesse. "How much money are we getting for insurance? How much time do we have to build? What's life going to be like while we take all that on?" 

A tattered U.S. flag waves in the wind above the Pacific Palisades in California on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

Construction has begun on fewer than 4% of destroyed homes and businesses. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Even when homeowners are ready to move forward, the clock is working against them.

Compass Realtor Mark Marquez says that even after permits are approved in a process that can take about two months, it can take another eight to nine months to build a move-in-ready home.

But most insurance policies cover temporary living expenses for about 18 months, a window that often closes before rebuilding is complete, especially with permitting delays.

"All these lots that you see empty, people are not getting insurance money to rebuild," said Sue Pascoe, a Pacific Palisades resident.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For many fire survivors, the choice is becoming increasingly clear: rebuild quickly or walk away.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

