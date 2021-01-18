California may be the 'model' for Biden administration: Lawrence Jones

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones predicted on Monday, two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, that the "next 100 days are going to be pretty bad if you’re a conservative."

Jones made the comments on "Fox & Friends" on Monday reacting to the Los Angeles Times headline: "Make America California Again? That’s Biden’s plan."

The paper goes into detail on how the Golden State is emerging as "the de facto policy think tank" for the Biden team and said, "there is no place the incoming administration is leaning on more heavily for inspiration in setting a progressive policy agenda."

The paper spoke with Gray Davis, the former Democratic governor, who pointed to the fact that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a former senator from the state, "will be in all the meetings and have the last word with the president after they are over. She’ll be sharing ideas, innovations and breakthroughs from California that might help solve problems on the national level."

Jones stressed on Monday that California "shouldn’t be the model" for the Biden administration, "but it may well be the model."

PENCE CALLS VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT HARRIS TO OFFER CONGRATULATIONS AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

While many on social media celebrated the headline, some questioned the wisdom of trying to emulate a state that lost 135,600 more people than moved there from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020, according to the Associated Press. That marks only the 12th time since 1900 that the state had a net migration loss, and the third-largest ever recorded.

There’s also a recall effort in the state against Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak that collected more than 1.1 million signatures; The LA Times reported three weeks ago that the state has been criticized for its underinvestment in fire "prevention and mitigation."

Jones said that he believes the next 100 days aren't "going to feel so good" for conservatives or libertarians.

"You have got a progressive left that have raw power. They have control of the government," Jones noted, adding that he thinks "it’s important to remember this feeling" so "it never happens again."

He went on to point out that there is some Republican "optimism" after the party won more seats and there is only a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

"So go back to your local community, figure out a battle plan, but these first 100 days you are going to see some of the most far left agendas brought to the table," Jones said.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.