Biden aims to 'Make America California Again': paper

The Los Angeles Times ran a headline Sunday that is sure to grab the attention of Trump supporters everywhere: "Make America California Again? That’s Biden’s plan."

The paper goes into detail on how the Golden State is emerging as "the de facto policy think tank" for the Biden team and said, "there is no place the incoming administration is leaning on more heavily for inspiration in setting a progressive policy agenda."

The paper spoke with Gray Davis, the former Democratic governor, who pointed to the fact that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a soon-to-be-former senator from the state "will be in all the meetings and have the last word with the president after they are over. She’ll be sharing ideas, innovations and breakthroughs from California that might help solve problems on the national level."

While many on social media celebrated the headline some questioned the wisdom of trying to emulate a state that lost 135,600 more people than moved there from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020, according to the Associated Press. That marks only the 12th time since 1900 that the state had a net migration loss, and the third-largest ever recorded.

There’s also a recall effort in the state against Gov. Gavin Newsom over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak that collected more than 1.1 million signatures; The Times reported three weeks ago that the state has been criticized for its underinvestment in fire "prevention and mitigation."

One commenter on social media tweeted, "Dear Biden, Keep California in California. Regards, Texas."

The paper said Biden’s White House will embrace some of the state’s efforts in tuition-free college and green initiatives.

"The state is full of disruptors and malcontents who are impatient and have no problem challenging the status quo," Kevin de Leon, a former state senator, told the paper.

