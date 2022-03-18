Caitlyn Jenner dismisses criticism of trans athlete stance: I 'had the balls to stand up for' women in sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner clapped back at accusations on Thursday that the former Olympic gold medalist had launched "yet another disgraceful attack on trans athletes."

"No, I just had the balls to stand up for women and girls in sports," Jenner tweeted in response to an article from the UK-based LGBTQ site Pink News.

Pink News published an article on March 14 titled, "Caitlyn Jenner launches yet another disgraceful attack on trans athletes without a hint of irony." It was critical of a UK Daily Mail interview earlier this month where Jenner reiterated previous support for protecting women’s sports.

"I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports – we have to protect women’s sports," Jenner told The Daily Mail. "That’s the bottom line."

In the interview, Jenner specifically addressed controversial trans female swimmer Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania, questioning how Thomas could enjoy winning against women.

"I don’t see how you can be happy beating other girls under these circumstances," Jenner said. "You have to have a sense of personal responsibility. You can still enjoy sports but not play at a competitive level, right?"

Jenner’s tweet came on the same day that Thomas beat out top female college swimmers, including an Olympic silver medalist, in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta. Thomas’ participation and win at the women’s event was protested at the event and online.

Pink News tied Jenner’s comments to state laws protecting girls' school sports as well as claims from activists that trans children are harmed by them, with CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project Amit Paley asserting, "Transgender and non-binary youth are already at higher risk for poor mental health and suicide because of bullying, discrimination and rejection."

Meanwhile, 11-time NCAA All-American swimming champion Jeri Shanteau appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to discuss what she called "the emotional and psychological turmoil that [competing against Thomas] is taking on these women."