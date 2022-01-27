Caitlyn Jenner 'disappointed' in NCAA: 'We must protect women's sports'

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner ripped the National Collegiate Athletic Association for its handling of the case of Lia Thomas, a transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer who was born biologically male but competes on the women's team.

Thomas has been shattering female records and causing outcry among female swimmers who say "they never will be able to beat [Thomas]" because of physiological differences.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity reported that Thomas's dominance caused the NCAA to issue a rule change to create a "sport-by-sport approach" to transgender participation in events, largely deferring the policy-making to each sport's national governing body.

U-PENN SWIMMER'S DAD SAYS TEAMMATES REALIZING THEY WILL ‘NEVER EVER BE ABLE TO BEAT THIS PERSON’

Jenner, who earned top scores in decathlon in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as Bruce Jenner, told Hannity that "biological men should not play in women's sports."

"I've been pretty consistent," Jenner said. "We have to protect women's sports from something like this."

"Lia Thomas, first of all, I respect her right to live her life authentically — suffering from gender dysphoria is a horrible, lifelong struggle, and every story is different."

Jenner expressed sympathy for the other women on the UPenn team because they have to cheer on Thomas even if they disagree with her participation in their particular heats.

JENNER: IT WAS EASIER TO COME OUT AS TRANSGENDER THAN REPUBLICAN

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have to be so woke and say, ‘Oh, this is great,’ while down deep inside they're saying, ‘This is wrong,’" Jenner said, adding that those like the ones reported by Fox News had to speak anonymously about Thomas for fear of being canceled.

"It is wrong, and I'm very disappointed in the NCAA. They did kick the can down the road, but we have to deal with this issue. We have to protect women's sports. They've worked so hard for equality."

Jenner cited Title IX and reiterated that women's sports must be "protected."

Tammy Bruce of the Independent Women's Forum noted that Jenner has refused to participate in certain women's sports since transitioning because she understands the physical differences between people born male and people born female.