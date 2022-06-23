Buck Sexton says Biden administration cares more about banning e-cigarettes than gender transition drugs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buck Sexton and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joined "Hannity" on Thursday to discuss the FDA ordering Juul e-cigarettes be taken off the U.S. market.

BUCK SEXTON: There is truly no principle involved here for them. But when you look at the recent history of the FDA and how they were asleep at the wheel on the baby formula issue which has now caused a baby formula shortage that is still ongoing all across the country, the FDA joins the CDC and the FBI and some other three letter agencies as places that just can’t seem to get the job done and continue to engage in either politicization or distraction like this.

There is no principle they can point to as to why this would be banned, but cigarettes would continue. Then, when you add this to the mentality that you’ve seen from the White House, of saying that there should be chemical gender transition drugs or puberty blocking drugs for children and yet here the FDA is stepping in to say, but we are doing this to protect the children. I feel like they don’t know what that means or it doesn’t mean what they think it does.

