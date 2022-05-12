Go Back
  Published
    10 Images

    America's baby formula shortage: Photos show the startling reality

    The search for baby formula is very real and very desperate in America right now: Parents are hunting high and low for formula for their infants in local stores as the shortage in the U.S. continues. Many parents are turning to social media for ideas, connections with other parents and other resources. Many store shelves, however, remain empty.

  • baby formula empty shelves
    A Target store in Upper St Clair, Pennsylvania, shows starkly empty baby formula shelves amid today's shortage. 
    (Jordan Early/Fox News Digital)
  • Empty formula shelf
    Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula amid supply disruptions and a massive safety recall.
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • empty shelves of baby formula
    Baby formula is offered for sale at a big box store on Jan. 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The lack of availability is an issue many are facing across the country. 
    (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • empty formula shelves
    Empty formula shelves are shown in a Target store in Long Island, New York. The shortage has sent parents into a frenzy trying to find food for their children. 
    (Nicole Pelletiere/Fox News Digital)
  • Empty baby formula shelf at Target
    A nearly empty baby formula display shelf is seen at a Target store in Orlando, Fla., on May 8, 2022. Stores across the U.S. have struggled to stock enough baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases. 
    (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • baby formula shortage
    Empty store shelves are shown in Columbus, Ohio, as parents panic over the daily struggle to find baby formula. 
    (FOX Business)
  • baby formula
    Stores in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, area are struggling to keep baby formula in supply. 
    (Fox News)
  • Empty shelf formula
    Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. 
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • An empty baby formula shelf in a Walgreen's store in Westchester County, N.Y., shows the reality of the formula shortage. 
    An empty baby formula shelf in a Walgreen's store in Westchester County, N.Y., shows the reality of the formula shortage. 
    (Fox News Digital)
  • Limited supply formula
    A "due to limited supplies" sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. 
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
