America's baby formula shortage: Photos show the startling reality
The search for baby formula is very real and very desperate in America right now: Parents are hunting high and low for formula for their infants in local stores as the shortage in the U.S. continues. Many parents are turning to social media for ideas, connections with other parents and other resources. Many store shelves, however, remain empty.
- A Target store in Upper St Clair, Pennsylvania, shows starkly empty baby formula shelves amid today's shortage.read more
- Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula amid supply disruptions and a massive safety recall.read more
- Baby formula is offered for sale at a big box store on Jan. 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The lack of availability is an issue many are facing across the country.read more
- Empty formula shelves are shown in a Target store in Long Island, New York. The shortage has sent parents into a frenzy trying to find food for their children.read more
- A nearly empty baby formula display shelf is seen at a Target store in Orlando, Fla., on May 8, 2022. Stores across the U.S. have struggled to stock enough baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases.read more
- Empty store shelves are shown in Columbus, Ohio, as parents panic over the daily struggle to find baby formula.read more
- Stores in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, area are struggling to keep baby formula in supply.read more
- Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.read more
- An empty baby formula shelf in a Walgreen's store in Westchester County, N.Y., shows the reality of the formula shortage.read more
- A "due to limited supplies" sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.read more
