Brooklyn bodega worker shot in face with BB gun; cops seek suspect: NYPD

Shocking video released to Fox News on Tuesday shows an alleged robber shooting a New York City bodega worker in the face with a pellet or BB gun, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

The NYPD released the surveillance video hoping someone will recognize the suspect who allegedly shot the worker during a robbery at a deli on Church Avenue in Brooklyn around 9:30 p.m. on January 10.

The video shows the gunman approaching the counter, then pointing the gun at the clerk, who hunches over once he is hit.

An NYPD detective told Fox News that the suspect demanded money from the 28-year-old male worker and then fired one shot, hitting the employee above his right eyebrow.

The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of cash in a black plastic bag and the suspect then took off, police said.

The victim suffered a cut above his right eye, police said, adding that he was treated at the hospital and released.