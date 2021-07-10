Blackburn sounds off on media treatment of Trump vs Biden: 'Acted like spoiled children for four years'

DALLAS–Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sounded off on the media's not-so-subtle change in tone from the Trump administration to the Biden administration at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

After taking an aggressively negative stance in White House coverage for the past four years, prominent media outlets have at times fawned over President Biden in his first six months, be it NBC News anchor Chuck Todd calling him "the Better Angels president," CNN's Jim Sciutto marveling at Biden's body language during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, or the press offering coverage of his ice cream cones.

"They wanted to go fight with Donald Trump every day because they never wanted him to be president," Blackburn told Fox News. "So they acted like spoiled children for four full years, they didn't get their way so they were going to take their toys from the sandbox and go home."

Blackburn said she had heard complaints about how the press has welcomed the new president from all political stripes.

"Now, as a Tennessean said to me this week, 'you know, the left is giddy with joy, they are giddy with joy and they're using this as a way to push toward socialism,'" Blackburn said. "And this came from a woman who is not political."

Other members of the Biden administration such as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have enjoyed softball interviews with the press. CNN's Brian Stelter was mocked for asking Psaki how journalists could better cover the White House, while MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace openly gave Psaki friendly advice and encouragement in their on-air discussion, telling her to "stand her ground" in the briefing room.

The glowing reviews of the Biden White House extends to Vice President Kamala Harris, Blackburn charged, particularly when it comes to the coverage of her delayed and, some have argued, ineffective border trip. It took nearly 100 days for Harris to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden appointed her as lead on the crisis.

Blackburn, who ripped the press at the time of Harris' trip for not adequately covering Biden immigration policy, said the media is doing a disservice by not demanding more answers. She reiterated her criticism of Harris' overall handling of the crisis.

"She was put in charge of addressing this issue which is a humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, an environmental crisis there at the southern border and she was very dismissive of it, I was quite disappointed in the way she chose to respond to that, not what we would have wanted who's to say, and I have to tell you when she finally went to the border, she went to the wrong address," Blackburn said.

"And to go and not go down on the border and see where the wall is and see people coming across the Rio Grande, not going into that area that has been so immersed in your practice that we truly have disappointments, and I think to all of these mayors and sheriffs and elected officials that are in these border counties. It really was so disrespectful of them in the job they're doing."