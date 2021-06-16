Expand / Collapse search
CNN's Jim Sciutto mocked for gushing over Biden-Putin handshake: 'Body language expert'

Sciutto claimed Putin 'immediately looked away' during handshake with Biden

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto gushed over President Biden's handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday at their high-stakes summit in Geneva, Switzerland, saying it was a "notable" projection of strength.

"The handshake, Biden looked Putin in the eye with a smile. Putin looked away," Sciutto said after viewing the footage of the leaders' meeting. "Again, you don't want to read too much or too little. Again, these are about public posturing, it's about how you project strength, and that was a notable moment to me."

"Biden looked Putin in the eyes, Putin immediately looked away," Sciutto added on Twitter. 

"CNN's @jimsciutto gushes over Biden shaking hands w/Putin," tweeted Grabien editor Tom Elliott.

RUSSIAN ACTIVIST GARRY KASPAROV BLASTS NBC'S PUTIN INTERVIEW: 'A HUMILIATION FOR AN AMERICAN NETWORK'

Tim Murtaugh, the former Trump 2020 communications director, questioned Sciutto's objectivity, considering he was formerly employed by the Obama administration.

BIDEN-PUTIN MEETING IN GENEVA: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Biden appeared to turn his head slightly to acknowledge reporters before Putin did after they shook hands. They both waved before heading inside for their meeting as journalists shouted questions, including, "How will you pressure Putin?"

That wasn't Sciutto's only body-language analysis of the meeting. He later tweeted a still photo of Biden and Putin looking stern before the cameras and noted "notably, no smiles" from either man. 

Yet another picture from the same meeting showed both men grinning.

Biden and Putin were expected to cover a wide range of topics in their discussions on Wednesday, including Iran and North Korea's nuclear capabilities, Syria, the Arctic, strategic stability, arms control, climate change and COVID-19. 

Cortney O'Brien is Editor, Flash at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.