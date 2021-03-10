Republican Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee in the United States Senate. She was named the 2016 "Woman of the Year" by the Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Republican Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee in the United States Senate. She was named the 2016 "Woman of the Year" by the Clare Boothe Luce Policy Institute.