MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace gushes over Jen Psaki: 'Vast majority' of reporters like you

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace publicly gushed over White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during an interview on Thursday.

"I've walked in similar shoes to the ones you walk in now," Wallace, who was President George W. Bush's communications director, said. "You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in that room. You spar a little bit with some of the president's detractors, but I'm sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel it's going?"

Psaki responded by saying it is the job of reporters to challenge her and the White House.

"It's the job of reporters and members of the media to push me and push us when we need to give more information, when something doesn't make sense and that's part of democracy working in my view," she said.

Wallace then proceeded to share some advice to Psaki.

"Stand your ground is my only advice for you," Wallace encouraged.

Wallace is known for cheerleading Democratic officials who appear on her show. During the 2020 election cycle, Wallace told then-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg that he was "'chicken soup for my soul" and urged former congressman Beto O'Rourke to "play media critic" and asked him "What can we do better?"

More recently, she failed to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci's about his emails, which raised several questions about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and questions surrounding the origin of the virus. Instead, Wallace fawned over Fauci and told him his emails were flawless.

"Well, the true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass," Wallace said.

Wallace's interview with Psaki echoes a recent interview the White House press secretary did with CNN's media reporter Brian Stelter. In the CNN interview, Stelter too lavished praised on Psaki and even asked what reporters are doing wrong in covering the Biden administration—a question he never asked the previous administration.

"The White House press secretary faces some unique challenges," Stelter gushed. "What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda? When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong?"