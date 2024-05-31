Black voters criticize Biden for 'pandering' as support shifts to Trump: 'It's insulting'

Black Americans are criticizing President Biden for "pandering" for votes as polls show many are ditching the Democratic Party and moving to supporting Trump.

"Blexit" activist Madeline Brame explained on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Biden's recent appeals to Black voters have been racist and insulting.

In his Philadelphia speech Wednesday, Biden touted his "diverse" administration and noted a number of his Black colleagues and appointees, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"And I appointed more Black women to the federal circuit courts than every other president in American history combined. Every single president combined," Biden bragged.

"They're trying to erase Black history. We're going to write Black history."

While his remarks were well received by the crowd, Brame had a different perspective.

"Every other word to come out of his mouth – Black this, Black that, Black this, Black that – like the only reason why we made these so-called accomplishments is because of the color of our skin, has nothing to do with our intellect, has nothing to do with the merits of nothing. It's only because we're Black that these things are happening. He is so insulting," she said.

But the Biden campaign believes they’re not to blame for their poor approval.

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told CNN that they are the only campaign "actively and aggressively" reaching out to Black voters, and that media coverage is the failing factor.

"We're operating in an incredibly fractured and fragmented media environment, and you still have a lot of young voters in particular who have not yet tuned in to the presidential election," he said.

CNN’s own "data guru" Harry Enten warned the shift of Black voters’ support from Biden to Trump could be "deadly" for the Democratic administration.

He explained that Biden’s support has gone from 81% to 70% and that Trump currently has double the Black support as he did in 2020.

"It‘s a huge alarm. It‘s spiraling, it‘s ambulance, it‘s police sirens, it‘s any alarm you can think of. That should be what’s going off on the Democratic side," Enten said.

Charlamagne tha God also made headlines this week for refusing to back Biden, even when pressed by hosts of "The View."

Charlamagne, who voted for and endorsed Biden in 2020, said he’s focusing on issues this election cycle rather than candidates.

"If I was President Joe Biden, and I was getting the backlash that I was getting from Morehouse students, I would have talked with them, not to them," Charlamagne told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"I want to have a conversation with them, and I want to see what they're really frustrated about. I want to talk to them about the things that I know are bothering them. I think that would go way farther than what he did. And these kids are brilliant. Like these kids, they care about actual issues."

He criticized Biden’s entire campaign strategy on "Gutfeld!" Wednesday and questioned whether the Biden-Harris ticket is strong enough to secure a second term.

"They spend so much time telling America how bad Donald Trump is, but not enough time saying what they feel President Biden has done right," Charlamagne said.

"Trump can say the wildest s---, he's got all of these criminal charges. It shouldn't even seem like it's going to be close, but the fact that we don't know what's going to happen in November, that's what had me saying last year, ‘Hey, man, the Biden-Harris ticket, is that a winnable ticket?’ I think that's a fair question to ask," he added.

Brame agreed that Biden’s current play for the Black vote is not working, arguing he is focused entirely on skin color.

"The inflation has gone through the roof," she said. "There's no money to spend. There’s money to pay rent. There's money to pay cell phone. There's money to pay your bills. There's no money left over, not even for food."

Until Biden can address the issues hitting Americans the hardest, Brame argued his talking points won’t fly.

"It's insulting, alright? And it's disrespectful and everything based on the color of our skin, I don't think it's going to play with black people."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.