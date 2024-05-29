First Lady Jill Biden warns 'The View' 'we will lose all of our rights’ if Trump gets another SCOTUS judge

First Lady Jill Biden said Wednesday there would be disastrous results and a loss of human rights if former President Trump is re-elected in November.

"We will lose all of our rights," she said on "The View." She had warned earlier that "we cannot take things for granted, and think of the Supreme Court for God’s sake. Talk about things getting worse? Can you imagine if we put any more Republicans on the Supreme Court? No!"

The first lady appeared on the ABC program to promote her new book "Willow the White House Cat" and her husband's re-election efforts.

Co-host Sara Haines noted that women will play a crucial role in the upcoming election as divisive issues remain in the spotlight.

TRUMP AHEAD OF BIDEN IN THESE KEY SWING STATES: POLL

"We’ve heard Trump bragging about stripping women’s reproductive rights, 14 states have a total ban on abortion, and now IVF is under attack," Haines said. She asked Biden how much worse it could be if Trump regained the presidency.

"Well, it could get a lot worse under a Trump presidency," Biden said. "I mean, you have to believe him when he uses words like ‘dictator,’ ‘bloodbath,’ ‘third term,’ ‘violence,’ we’ve seen it, so when he says these words, believe him. Don’t think this isn’t going to happen."

"And women’s rights? Absolutely, women’s rights and IVF," she continued. "I mean, we have to have a choice, and Joe wants to codify Roe and we have to. We have to fight hard so we get it back because, Joy [Behar], you and I remember when Roe became the law, and we kept thinking ‘oh, this won’t be taken away,’ but we cannot take things for granted, because they can."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

She warned that the Supreme Court under Trump could get yet another conservative justice, suggesting this would mean losing "all of our rights, so we’re talking about women’s rights, gay rights, I mean we will lose our–"

"Voting rights," co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

Biden agreed, as Goldberg added, "All of this is up at stake."