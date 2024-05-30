CNN data guru declares Trump gains among Black voters 'could be deadly' to Biden campaign

CNN data reporter Harry Enten said that former President Trump’s gains with Black voters represent a "huge alarm" for President Biden’s re-election campaign.

Enten appeared on "CNN News Central" Wednesday to discuss how Trump currently having double the Black vote he did in 2020 is a bad omen for the Democratic Party and enough of a shift to give Trump the win in the upcoming presidential election.

"It‘s a huge alarm. It‘s spiraling, it‘s ambulance, it‘s police sirens, it‘s any alarm you can think of. That should be what’s going off on the Democratic side," Enten said.

The reporter discussed polling averages among Black voters in the previous presidential election compared to now, which showed Trump improving from 10% to 21% of the Black vote.

Enten described it as a "clear decline" for the Biden campaign, noting Biden had congruently lost 11 points, from 81% to 70% support.

"If that held through the election, [it] would be the best performance for a Republican presidential candidate among Black voters in 64 years, since Richard Nixon back in 1960," he said.

The data guru noted most of these gains for Trump have come from Black voters under the age of 49. The graphic, which displayed rates that were averaged from CNN, NBC News, ABC News, and Pew Research polls, showed that Trump has 27% of their support while Biden has 64%.

As far as Black voters over 50, Biden has 85% of them, while Trump only has 8%.

"Can‘t treat Black voters as a monolith. This age breakdown shows it. It shows that younger Black voters are far less supportive of the president than older Black voters are," Enten added.

Enten said that, not accounting for other voting shifts from 2020, that increase in Black support would put Trump over the top in 2024 with 291 Electoral College votes.

"Take a look at the states that shift. You would see that the states that shift are Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania … and Wisconsin," Enten said.

Anchor Boris Sanchez commented that the numbers represent a "big opening for Republicans," adding, "That is an alarm right there."

"These numbers, to be honest, could be deadly to Joe Biden’s campaign," Enten said.