Black voters reportedly souring on Biden, consider 3rd-party candidates: 'The economy sucks'

A Georgia news reporter observed that while voting for former President Trump may be out of the question for some Black voters, the Republican nominee may nonetheless benefit from them losing enthusiasm for President Biden and his ailing economy.

Casey Quinlan, the economy reporter for States Newsroom, wrote a piece for the Georgia Recorder, "Black voters key to electing Biden in 2020. Money woes make some question their support in 2024." She shared multiple examples of Black voters reflecting a larger trend of dissatisfaction with Biden’s economic track record.

Citing Cleveland resident Jennifer Garner, Quinlan said, "Black voters overwhelmingly supported President Joe Biden in 2020 and were key to his win, but as many like Garner struggle to make ends meet now, there is some evidence that Black voter enthusiasm for Biden may be slipping. And Trump is hoping to capitalize on that."

"I have to work two jobs overtime just to even try to cover my rent, which means I have no time to be able to enjoy life, period," Garner said. "The only way things are going to get better is if people start talking and just let them know the economy sucks. We need better jobs and more money."

"She voted for Biden in 2020, but says now that she’s researching other candidates — although she has ruled out former President Donald Trump," Quinlan wrote.

However, Garner later added that she wasn’t "leaning towards anybody just yet."

The reporter also spoke to Audrianna Lewis, who, like Garner, ruled out voting for Trump, but nonetheless laments that in this current economy, "People are not able to pay for doctor visits and prescriptions."

In addition, the report summarized the strife of a Philadelphian named Sarah Wallace as she contends with "$200,000 in student debt and said she struggles to get Ozempic to treat her diabetes" and in response, "wants to see political leaders do more on student debt relief and make healthcare more affordable and accessible." Quinlan added further that Wallace, "doesn’t believe the economy has improved under Biden and that she doesn’t see inflation easing enough to make a difference for her at the grocery store."

"I think Biden sold all of us on his dream to get into the office… And that was that," Wallace said, later adding, "Buying food, you’re never buying the most healthy [food] because they’re more expensive. So you kind of have to improvise what you can do, you know?" she said.

The Biden campaign has been wary of Trump capitalizing on decreased Black voter enthusiasm, Quinlan noted, writing that "To counter Trump, the Biden campaign is spending millions on radio ads in swing states at Black-owned and Latino-owned radio stations to point out the administration’s accomplishments, including investments in historically Black colleges and universities through grant funding and the American Rescue Plan Act, the cancellation of student loan debt for 3.9 million borrowers, and reducing Black child poverty in 2021, which it has connected to the then expansion of the child tax credit."

The reporter also appeared to be referring to a recent statement from Cornell Belcher, a pollster who worked for Barack Obama.

"I think the greatest threat to Biden’s ability to rebuild his 2020 coalition, that looked like the 2012 coalition, isn’t Donald Trump with Black voters, it’s frustration and cynicism that’ll lead to an off-ramp of third-party candidates," Belcher said.