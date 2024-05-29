Charlamagne Tha God says it's fair to ask whether Biden-Harris is a 'winnable ticket'

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God questioned the strength of the Biden-Harris ticket as polls continue to show former President Trump having an edge in the highly-anticipated rematch this November.

During his "Gutfeld!" appearance Tuesday night, Charlamagne slammed Democrats for their fixation on Trump instead of boasting about President Biden's accomplishments.

"They spend so much time telling America how bad Donald Trump is, but not enough time saying what they feel President Biden has done right," Charlamagne said.

"And then when their constituents be like, 'Well, what has President Biden done? Or where's the vice president been?’ Well, we would know if you didn't spend all your time on MSNBC, CNN and on your social media feeds just constantly pumping out Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! Like, that's not an effective strategy if you ask me."

Charlamagne, the co-host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" and author of the new book "Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks," appeared dumbfounded by Trump's strong polling despite all the legal woes and other controversies that surround him.

"Trump can say the wildest s---, he's got all of these criminal charges. It shouldn't even seem like it's going to be close but the fact that we don't know what's going to happen in November, that's what had me saying last year, ‘Hey man, [is] the Biden-Harris ticket, is that a winnable ticket?’ I think that's a fair question to ask," Charlamagne added.

Earlier in the show, Charlamagne expressed how he was in lockstep with anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro, who made headlines outside the Trump trial on behalf of the Biden campaign with a stump speech attacking the presumptive Republican nominee.

"Let the record show I totally agree with Robert De Niro," Charlamagne said. "I am one of those people that suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"I think he is a threat to democracy. I think that he led an attempted coup of his country," he told Fox News' Greg Gutfeld.

Charlamagne sounded the alarm on Trump's Truth Social post from 2022 in which he suggested his claims of election fraud in the 2020 election "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

He also put a spotlight on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's proposal for a conservative president to completely overhaul the federal government after the upcoming election.

"I'm one of those guys that's like, I don't know if he will necessarily leave. I hope he does," Charlamagne added.