Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gutfeld!

Charlamagne Tha God says it's fair to ask whether Biden-Harris is a 'winnable ticket'

Radio host slammed Democrats for fixating on Trump instead of touting Biden's accomplishments

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Charlamagne tha God: 'Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump' is not an effective strategy Video

Charlamagne tha God: 'Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump' is not an effective strategy

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and panel that includes radio host Charlamagne tha God discuss how Democratic strategist James Carville was attacking the party’s messaging to voters on ‘Gutfeld!’

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God questioned the strength of the Biden-Harris ticket as polls continue to show former President Trump having an edge in the highly-anticipated rematch this November. 

During his "Gutfeld!" appearance Tuesday night, Charlamagne slammed Democrats for their fixation on Trump instead of boasting about President Biden's accomplishments. 

"They spend so much time telling America how bad Donald Trump is, but not enough time saying what they feel President Biden has done right," Charlamagne said. 

"And then when their constituents be like, 'Well, what has President Biden done? Or where's the vice president been?’ Well, we would know if you didn't spend all your time on MSNBC, CNN and on your social media feeds just constantly pumping out Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! Like, that's not an effective strategy if you ask me." 

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS HE AGREES WITH ROBERT DE NIRO: I ALSO SUFFER FROM ‘TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME’

Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld!

"The Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God questioned whether the Biden-Harris ticket is "winnable" during his "Gutfeld!" appearance Tuesday night. (Fox News Channel)

Charlamagne, the co-host of the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" and author of the new book "Get Honest Or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks," appeared dumbfounded by Trump's strong polling despite all the legal woes and other controversies that surround him.

"Trump can say the wildest s---, he's got all of these criminal charges. It shouldn't even seem like it's going to be close but the fact that we don't know what's going to happen in November, that's what had me saying last year, ‘Hey man, [is] the Biden-Harris ticket, is that a winnable ticket?’ I think that's a fair question to ask," Charlamagne added. 

‘THE VIEW’ DEMANDS CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD ENDORSE PRESIDENT BIDEN: ‘HELP HIM OUT!’

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2024. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the show, Charlamagne expressed how he was in lockstep with anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro, who made headlines outside the Trump trial on behalf of the Biden campaign with a stump speech attacking the presumptive Republican nominee. 

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD BLAMES THE MEDIA FOR DIVISION, SAYS THE VOTERS CAN CHOOSE ‘CROOKS,’ ‘COWARDS' OR ‘THE COUCH’

"Let the record show I totally agree with Robert De Niro," Charlamagne said. "I am one of those people that suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome." 

"I think he is a threat to democracy. I think that he led an attempted coup of his country," he told Fox News' Greg Gutfeld. 

Robert De Niro at Biden campaign presser

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign and attacked former President Trump outside the Manhattan courthouse. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlamagne sounded the alarm on Trump's Truth Social post from 2022 in which he suggested his claims of election fraud in the 2020 election "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution." 

He also put a spotlight on Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's proposal for a conservative president to completely overhaul the federal government after the upcoming election. 

"I'm one of those guys that's like, I don't know if he will necessarily leave. I hope he does," Charlamagne added.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.