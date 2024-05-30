Biden campaign scolds MSNBC, CNN for covering Trump trial over 'Black Voters for Biden-Harris' rally

President Biden's re-election campaign scolded MSNBC and CNN on Wednesday for ignoring a "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" rally in Philadelphia because they were too busy covering the historic New York v. Trump trial.

During a rally that occurred during the first day of jury deliberations in former President Trump's New York criminal trial, Biden promised to nominate progressives to the Supreme Court if he wins a second term. While Trump's historic trial has dominated the news cycle for weeks, at least one Biden campaign staffer felt MSNBC and CNN should have cut away to show the current president’s remarks.

"The President just spoke to approx 1,000 mostly Black voters in Philly about the massive stakes in this election. @MSNBC @CNN & others did not show it. Instead, more coverage about a trial that impacts one person: Trump," Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo posted on X.

Ducklo added, "Then they'll ask, why isn't your message getting out?"

Ducklo elaborated when asked for additional comment.

"Media organizations have a duty to make sure Americans know that if Donald Trump regains power, he'd take his extreme abortion bans even further, weaponize the DOJ against American citizens, construct detention camps and oversee mass deportations, increase costs on Americans’ health care, prescription drugs, and housing – while gutting their hard-earned Social Security and Medicare benefits. So yeah -- when it's not being covered, folks are going to hear from us," Ducklo told Fox News Digital.

CNN declined comment. MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The initial social media post raised eyebrows, with many wondering why the Biden campaign wouldn’t want attention on his presumptive opponent’s trial.

Columnist Eddie Scarry joked, "LOL Biden team went from ‘get his a--, media, he's a criminal!’ to ‘why are you worried about this criminal?’"

Biden’s comments that weren’t carried live by MSNBC or CNN emphasized what is at stake in the next election for both conservatives, who have lauded their 6-3 majority on the court in recent years, and progressives who have decried landmark rulings ending federal protections for abortion and expanding gun rights.

"The next president, they’re going to be able to appoint a couple justices, and I’ll be damned — if in fact we’re able to change some of the justices when they retire and put in really progressive judges like we’ve always had, tell me that won’t change your life," Biden told his audience.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.