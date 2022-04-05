Biden admin 'cheerleading along' with world, not leading against Putin, says foreign policy expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President of foreign policy at Heritage Foundation, James Carafano, criticized the Biden administration for its handling of Ukraine, accusing it of "cheerleading along with the rest of the world" as millions flee. The retired Army lieutenant colonel argued "this kind of leadership" is not what the world needs as Putin's brutal assault on Ukraine rages on.

JAMES CARAFANO: So I think there's two things that we can conclude right off the top. One is the Russians were deliberately doing this to intimidate and terrify the people that they had captured to let them know who is in charge. So this was the most brutal form of suppression that you could possibly do. To in your face, leave bodies in the street. And the second thing was, they did this the way they did because they never thought they were leaving. They thought they were there to stay and the world would never get to see the clear and compelling forensic evidence. I think this really shows who, what this regime is, and unfortunately, I haven't really heard the administration go after that with the kind of clarity that we really need. So it does, again, it just sounds like we're cheerleading along with the rest of the world, and I don't think that's the kind of leadership we need right now.

