Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

More photos from Ukraine-Russia war massacre in Bucha, devastation in Mariupol

President Zelenskyy said more than 300 people had been tortured and killed in Bucha

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Graphic images in Ukraine show alleged atrocities against civilians Video

Graphic images in Ukraine show alleged atrocities against civilians

WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE - Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan discusses reported atrocities against Ukrainian civilians on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More disturbing photos are surfacing showing the massacre of civilians in and around Bucha, outside the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russian forces are reportedly regrouping in the southeast to renew their offensive against the already badly bombarded Mariupol, as well as the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 

In an overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 300 people had been tortured and killed in Bucha, as satellite imagery seemed to back up Ukrainian claims about Russian soldiers shooting and killing civilians left lying in the streets and outside homes. 

The Kremlin has claimed that the bodies were staged after Russian soldiers pulled back from the capital region, allegations Ukraine and the West say is misinformation meant to displace blame for such war crimes. 

LIVE UPDATES: ZELENSKYY TO ADDRESS UN, GERMANY AND FRANCE EXPEL RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS IN BUCHA FALLOUT 

Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the U.N. Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow’s soldiers deliberately killed civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine’s east to gain control of the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. That follows a Russian withdrawal from towns around the capital, Kyiv, which led to the discovery of corpses and prompted accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 1 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE<strong> </strong>Volunteers collect bodies of murdered civilians, in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 2 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE<strong> </strong>A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 3 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE<strong> </strong>In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, stands near the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 4 of 8

    A Ukrainian soldier walks with children passing destroyed cars due to the war against Russia, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 5 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE<strong> </strong>Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 6 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE Ira Gavriluk walks with her cat next to the corpses of her husband and brother, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 7 of 8

    An elderly woman prepares to have lunch in the basement of a building that was used as housing for about 400 people, since apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 8 of 8

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks among the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia is not opposed to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, but stressed Moscow would only attend if a document is agreed on beforehand, according to Reuters. Russian news agency Interfax said discussions between Ukrainian and Russian officials are continuing via video link Tuesday, citing a deputy Russian foreign minister. 

Russian forces are focused on seizing the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the Black Sea port of Mariupol, Ukraine's General Staff said on its Facebook page. Donetsk and Luhansk are controlled by Russian-backed separatists and recognized by Moscow as independent states. The General Staff said access to Kharkiv in the east, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was blocked.

"The enemy is regrouping troops and concentrating its efforts on preparing an offensive operation in the east of our country," the statement said. "The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

Zelenskyy, speaking from Ukraine, planned to address U.N. Security Council diplomats Tuesday amid demands for an investigation of possible war crimes.

UKRAINE MAYOR, FAMILY KIDNAPPED BY RUSSIAN FORCES FOUND DEAD, TORTURED IN SHALLOW GRAVE: UKRAINIAN OFFICIALS 

Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies. President Biden said Putin should be tried for war crimes.

Before Zelenskyy speaks, the most powerful U.N. body is due to be briefed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; his political chief, Rosemary DiCarlo; and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is trying to arrange a cease-fire. Griffiths met with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday and is due to visit Ukraine.

Associated Press journalists in Bucha counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and apparently without weapons, many shot at close range, and some with their hands bound or their flesh burned.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES 

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 1 of 11

    Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 2 of 11

    A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 3 of 11

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 4 of 11

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE<strong> </strong>Charred bodies of five people, lie on the ground in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 5 of 11

    A view of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 6 of 11

    A view of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 7 of 11

    Part of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 8 of 11

    Parts of a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 9 of 11

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE The lifeless body of a man lies on a dirt path in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 10 of 11

    A view inside the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

  • Ukraine Bucha massacre
    Image 11 of 11

    A view of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

After touring neighborhoods of Bucha and speaking to hungry survivors lining up for bread, Zelenskyy pledged in a video address that Ukraine would work with the European Union and the International Criminal Court to identify Russian fighters involved in any atrocities.

"The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who among their fellow citizens killed, who gave orders, who turned a blind eye to the murders," he said.

Among the dead was the mayor of the village of Motyzhyn, Olga Sukhenko, her husband and her adult son, whose tortured bodies were found in a shallow grave on a plot of land near houses used as makeshift barracks by occupying Russian troops, according to Ukrainian officials. The three of them reportedly had been kidnaped by Russian forces days before. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a "stage-managed anti-Russian provocation." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained "signs of video forgery and various fakes." Russia has rejected previous allegations of atrocities as fabrications by Ukraine.

In an initial count Sunday, Ukrainian prosecutor-general’s office said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces, describing one room discovered in Bucha as a "torture chamber." In a statement, it said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement of a children’s sanatorium where civilians were tortured and killed.

The bodies seen by AP journalists in Bucha included at least 13 in and around a building that local people said Russian troops used as a base. Three other bodies were found in a stairwell, and a group of six were burned together.

The dead witnessed by the news agency's journalists also included bodies wrapped in black plastic, piled on one end of a mass grave in a Bucha churchyard. Many of those victims had been shot in cars or killed in explosions trying to flee the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About two-thirds of the Russian troops around Kyiv have left and are either in Belarus or on their way there, probably getting more supplies and reinforcements, said a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence assessment.

More than 1,500 civilians were able to escape Mariupol on Monday, using the dwindling number of private vehicles available to leave, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. The besieged southern port city has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the war.

But amid the fighting, a Red Cross-accompanied convoy of buses that has been thwarted for days on end in a bid to deliver supplies and evacuate residents was again unable to get inside the city, Vereshchuk said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 