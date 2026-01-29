Bessent leans into reported scuffles with Trump officials, cites Alexander Hamilton setting 'precedent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leaned into his reputation of being a rabble-rouser behind the scenes, crediting his most famous predecessor for setting the "precedent."

On Thursday's installment of the "Ruthless" podcast, Bessent was confronted about him "busting some heads" as part of the Trump administration.

"You might be the only cabinet secretary to allegedly recorded a couple of knockouts while he's in his term," co-host Josh Holmes chuckled.

"Well, treasury secretaries — Alexander Hamilton — there's some precedent," Bessent responded with a grin.

"Apparently, you win your fights," co-host Comfortably Smug chimed in.

"Yeah, yeah. Exactly," Bessent nodded before moving on.

Hamilton famously dueled with then-Vice President Aaron Burr, fatally shooting the treasury secretary.

Last year, Bessent was reportedly involved in multiple confrontations with other Trump administration officials, including Elon Musk, who President Donald Trump tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The two of them allegedly engaged in a shouting match that escalated into physical shoving during a dispute over who should be appointed to lead the IRS.

Bessent also reportedly clashed with federal housing chief Bill Pulte, allegedly telling him "I’m gonna punch you in your f---ing face" and suggesting they take things "outside so that he could "f---ing beat your a--."

The treasury secretary also doubled down on his war of words with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who made headlines for bringing prop kneepads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, alluding to a gay sex joke about others bending the knee to Trump.

Bessent, who is gay, turned the joke around onto the governor.

"He brought all these kneepads with him — I don't know, mayor of San Francisco, who knows," Bessent quipped to the "Ruthless" co-hosts.

