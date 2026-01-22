Tom Homan vows to work around new Dem Virginia Gov. Spanberger's executive order ending ICE cooperation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House border czar Tom Homan vows the Trump administration will forge ahead with its deportation efforts despite resistance from Virginia's new Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

Spanberger, widely portrayed by the media as a moderate Democrat on the campaign trail last year, made headlines this week signing an executive order saying local and state law enforcement will not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Appearing on Thursday's installment of the "Ruthless" podcast, Homan was struck by her dramatic pivot from her days as a gubernatorial candidate.

SPANBERGER SIGNALS LEFT BENT AFTER CENTRIST CAMPAIGN; GOP LEADER WARNS DEMS WILL ‘FAIRFAX THE REST OF VA’

"I'm a resident of Virginia and Spanberger — I remember her campaign ads. 'I'm a law enforcement officer. I rescued children from sex trafficking.' I've seen the commercials," Homan told "Ruthless" co-host John Ashbrook.

"So, first day in office, she stops being a law enforcement officer and became a politician because where's all those commercials you did about supporting law enforcement and rescuing kids?

"First of all, this administration — we already found 130,000 of those missing kids. The last (presidential) administration wasn't even looking for them. Many of these children were victims of sex trafficking and forced labor. We're tearing apart these trafficking rings. We're looking for these missing children. We're arresting criminal aliens, many of them like just [in] the last two weeks in Minnesota. A lot of them were sexual predators of children. Child rape. Where's she gone? I mean, she's a different person than what she ran on."

Homan added he respects Spanberger's past service to the country — she was a CIA officer before entering politics — but said she "forgot it" immediately after becoming governor.

"I hope we can work together, but it doesn't look good," Homan said.

TOM HOMAN RESPONDS TO DEMOCRATS' 'ACCOUNTABILITY' PUSH: 'COME GET SOME'

Ashbrook asked Homan whether there were ways to work around Spanberger's executive order against ICE.

"Well, we'll work around it," Homan responded. "We're working around that in New York and, you know, California and Oregon and Illinois. These states are not friendly. They won't work with ICE. So, it just means we've got to send more resources to those states because it makes our job harder.

"If they work with us — I mean, one agent can arrest one illegal alien in a county jail," he said. "Give us access to the person that you locked in a jail cell, and they're in the country illegally. When you're done, you give them to us. That's the most efficient way to do it. But when you are knowingly going to release public safety threats in the community, now we've got to send a whole team out looking for them."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

"I said it from Day 1. The thousands of agents we're bringing on — we're going to flood sanctuary cities. We have to because you created a problem when you released some public safety threats in the streets," Homan told Ashbrook.

"So, unfortunately, they set the stage, and we're going to do what we've got to do. They're not going to stop us. They can stand on the sidelines and watch. Shame on them, but they're not going to stop us from doing this mission."

Spanberger's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Catch the latest from "Ruthless" on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on YouTube and all podcast platforms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP